Edwards, Davis correct in advising frugality

With the cost of everyday goods and services increasing day by day, a governance reformer yesterday echoed Prime Minister Philip Davis’ warning to the public to execute frugality over the coming months but suggested government temporarily increase social assistance to the most vulnerable.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas in its most recent monthly economic analysis revealed that inflation – as measured by the All Bahamas Retail Price Index – rose to 4.4 percent during the 12 months to June with all but one category of frequently consumed goods increasing in value.

Hubert Edwards, who chairs the Organization of Responsible Governance’s (ORG) economic development committee, said given developments over recent months it is evident there is nothing government can do by way of cutting taxes to ease the burden of inflation.

“While policy makers in advanced economies are struggling to make sense of what is happening, the one thing which appears to be certain is that inflation will continue at the heightened levels we are currently experiencing and possibly go higher,” he said.

“These developments could hold significant adverse implications for the country and consumers. The prime minister is acknowledging the fact that since The Bahamas is an importer of inflation, there is nothing we can do, citizens and residents will have to become more aware of how they spend, budget more effectively and adjust spending habits as a way of compensating for price increases.

“This recognition and the difficulty in giving up taxes at this time is why I believe the government sought to reduce a number of duties in the recent budget. The intention was to have an impact on rising prices to the benefit of the consumer. The sustained level of inflation will lessen the potency of this strategy on consumer costs.

“Short of giving up revenue, the prime minister is accurate. There is nothing much that can be done and giving up revenue at this point given our precarious finances and the implications it holds for the future of the country’s debt.

“The prime minister’s call is, therefore, wise, as it will likely get worse before it gets better. In my opinion, the level of transparency and vulnerability displayed in outlining this position continues the unfolding of a healthy trend where there is clear and pointed delineation of the economic realities and circumstances, providing clear information and guidance on available policy options.”

Earlier this week, the prime minister warned that the high level of inflation is expected to continue over the short term and that from the looks of it, Bahamians “are in for a rough ride for another few months”.

Edwards said the prime minister’s comments raises the question as to whether there will be any policy adjustments to help counter the effect, especially on vulnerable segments of the population.

“Despite significant limitations, having stated the potential gravity of the challenges, the government should examine its social safety net to see how it can provide support that might be needed, at least temporarily, even as it continues to work on its strategies to manage the very critical fiscal consolidation of the economy,” he said.

Still, Edwards added, this must be balanced with the stark realities of the government’s fiscal position.

“The nature of our economy render the government extremely limited in doing anything about the level of inflation or its impact save giving up portions of its already narrow fiscal revenue,” he said.

“The recent publication by the Ministry of Finance underlining the importance of achieving a revenue to GDP of 25 percent underlines this fact.”

Since the start of the year, The Bahamas, like many other countries, has been battling historically high inflation caused by supply chain disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, which were exasperated by the war in Ukraine.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted that inflation would rise as high as 7.3 percent this year based on estimates at the start of 2022.