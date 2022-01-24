Edwards: Govt will tax us to our last cent before defaulting on its debt

No administration will allow The Bahamas to be “dumped” into an International Monetary Fund (IMF) structural adjustment program, Managing Consultant of Next Level Solutions Hubert Edwards said on Friday, contending that the government will tax Bahamians to their “last cent” before it comes close to defaulting on the sovereign debt.

Caribbean economist Marla Dukharan continued to predict that The Bahamas will decline into an IMF debt restructuring program by 2023 or 2024, given the country’s high external debt burden. Alternatively, she contends the country could suffer a currency devaluation.

However, Edwards, who made his remarks during an appearance on Morning Blend Business on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM, said he disagrees with Dukharan’s IMF prediction.

“I certainly do not subscribe to the possibility of the IMF being called in, being requested in by the administration to come and help the country out of its current circumstance,” said Edwards.

“I believe that the skills are here to deal with the fiscal matters of the country. The mindset needs to be changed in some regards, but certainly The Bahamas has the requisite skills and knowledge to move itself voluntarily forward.

“The issue at play is this, she is saying there is a possibility The Bahamas may need to restructure some of the debt on its book currently and then it may also be in an IMF structural program. The second one I don’t agree with. I don’t believe the current administration or past administration or any any administration leading The Bahamas is going to allow us to be dumped into an IMF program. I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Edwards explained that a devolution into an IMF program is an “indication of failure” of the government to right-size the country’s finances. He said he is also confident that the government will resort to increasing taxes in The Bahamas to meet debt obligations despite the government’s pronouncements that taxes would not increase.

The government recently lowered value-added tax from 12 percent to 10 percent.

“I am confident that the government will tax everyone to our last cent before they default on any debt,” Edwards said.

“The ability for the government to increase taxes is there.”

Fidelity Group Chief Executive Officer Gowon Bowe, who was also a guest on Morning Blend Business, said the country may be paying too much attention to Dukharan’s “theoretical” predictions.

Both he and Edwards agreed that the government has to do a better job of getting in front of economic pronouncements by foreign economists and economic bodies by releasing its own assessments, data and plans for the country’s debt and fiscal future.

“As a country, we have to stop crying about someone speaking about us,” said Bowe.