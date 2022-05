Edwin Culmer, 69 yrs., a resident of Curacao Street, Golden Gates #2, died at PMH on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

He is survived by his 5 daughters: Sharan Moss, Edwinique Culmer, Shanae Culmer, Ancella Thompson & Antisha Culmer; 2 sons: Ricardo Moss & Anselna Culmer; 7 grandchildren; 2 sisters: Mary Whylly & Sheila McCartney & a host of other relatives & friends.