Edwin James Moncur

Graveside Service for the late Edwin James Moncur, aged 61 years, of Hanna Road, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19th, 2022, at Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery, East Shirley Street.  Officiating will be Rev’d Milton Lightbourne. 

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.  Graveside attendance is limited to thirty (30) persons.

Edwin is survived by his Brother: Anthony ‘Tonks’ Culmer; Sister: Gladys ‘Reecey’ Moncur; Nieces: Inga Austin, Nikita, Latoya and Shanika Gray and Chareece Butler-Porter (Leo); Nephew: Trevor Austin (Denice); Numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews; Brother-in-law: Whitney Butler; Cousins: George, Pauline and Anthony Capron and Family; Cassie, Leon and Howard Evans and Family; Delores and William Morris and Family; Cleopatra Woods-Rolle and Family; Anthony ‘Myrts’ Miller and Family; Brando Glinton and Family; Ricardo Broomfield and Family, Marcian Thompson and Family; Kujiawa Williams and Family; Bernard, Bernadette, Patrick, Glenn, Michael, and Kevin Miller and Nicky Stevens; Kevin, Ian, Denice and Shawna Colebrooke; Yvette Charlton; Mitzi, Lavern, Paulette and Marie Albury; and Demetrius Delancey; Numerous other relatives and friends and their families, including but not limited to: Theresa and Joy Evans; Elmo Archer; Reuben Knowles; Sherry Higgins; Gretchen Colebrooke; Ted and Boons Collins; Gloria Maxwell; Jay Rutherford; Trevor Murray; Mark Green; Edward Strachan; Clifford Thompson; Julian Dean; Anthony Eckleston; Don and Joey Kemp; Craig Deveaux; Patricia Rolle; Eunice Oliver; Carolee Williams; Liesl Wright; Drucilla Bastian; Rev’d. Milton Lightbourne and the Ebenezer Methodist Church Family; the Okra Hill Community; the Bilney Lane Community; the Trucking Community of Arawak Port; and the Kool Acres Community.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street on Friday February 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  There will be no viewing graveside.

