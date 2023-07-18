Effective management of sensitive teeth

Do you suffer from hot or cold sensitivity? Does cool air bother your teeth? If the answer to these questions is yes, then you should speak to your dentist about treatment for sensitive teeth.

If you have sensitive teeth, it’s possible that some of your enamel has worn away. Sensitivity usually begins when this happens or when enamel is broken or invaded by bacteria. The pain comes from the nerve endings being exposed.

The following are some likely causes of teeth hypersensitivity:

Brushing too hard and using a scrub-brush stroke: Vigorously brushing your teeth with a hard-bristled toothbrush can gradually wear down tooth enamel. Worn tooth enamel can expose the dentin layer of your teeth, which is the second layer that protects nerve endings. Drinking or eating something cold could irritate the nerves and cause sharp pain in the mouth. You should use only a soft-bristled brush and brush at a 45-degree angle to your gum line to keep enamel clean and strong. It is important that you apply light pressure when brushing.

Acidic foods: Some examples of acidic foods include lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruits and kiwis. Common foods where this is possible is fresh conch salad.

Gum disease: When plaque builds up on the teeth along the gumline, or under the gums the result is inflammation and infection. This damages gum tissue, causing gums to recede, pockets to develop and expose nerve endings on the root. Regular brushing, flossing and dental cleanings with comprehensive exams are important for removing plaque and avoiding gum disease.

Grinding your teeth while sleeping: If not corrected, teeth grinding can wear down tooth enamel and expose dentin causing sensitivity whenever you eat or drink something cold.

Cavities and worn or cracked dental fillings may expose nerve endings in a tooth: Cavities mean that bacteria have invaded the enamel and likely into the dentin. When exposed to coldness, you may feel pain or sensitivity in the affected tooth.

Treating tooth sensitivity involves the following:

Fluoride toothpastes, mouth rinses and gels: A dentist may recommend a form of fluoride treatment to strengthen your enamel. Often fluoride pastes and mouth rinses are suggested. Choose an alcohol-free mouth rinse, as they are less irritating to the teeth.

A night guard: Teeth grinding while sleeping is associated with face pain, headaches, earaches and a stiff jaw. You should speak with your dentist to see if you need a night guard. A night guard prevents the grinding and clenching of teeth.

Dental fillings: Should alleviate sensitive teeth. In cases of exposed nerve endings, your doctor may apply a special resin filling to cover sensitive, exposed dentin and stop your pain.

Gum graft: If you have gum disease and gum recession, a surgical gum graft can protect or cover exposed roots; thereby assist in the management of tooth sensitivity.

Soft toothbrush: Using soft toothbrushes and brushing more gently makes a difference. Soft toothbrushes should be labeled as “soft”. A “hard” brush does not remove plaque more effectively than a soft-bristled brush. A hard brush damages the teeth more frequently.

Tooth sensitivity can be minor or can indicate a serious dental problem. Diagnosis must be confirmed by a dentist. If you have any sensitivity to coldness, heat or cool air, speak with your dentist. A dental examination can help your dentist determine the underlying cause, as well as the most appropriate treatment to reduce pain.



• Dr. Kendal V. O. Major is the founder and CEO of Center for Specialized Dentistry, which is a comprehensive family dental practice operating in Nassau and Freeport. He is the first Bahamian specialist in gum diseases and dental implants since 1989. He also is a certified Fastbraces provider. His practice is located at 89 Collins Avenue, Nassau at (242)325-5165 or kmajor@csddentistry.com.