DEATH NOTICE

Eileen Adelle Gooding, 90 yrs., a resident of Eastwood Estates died at PMH on Thursday 8 June 2023.

She is survived by her daughter: Playdell Gooding-Reid; sons: Dr. Cleland Gooding, Coleridge Gooding, Dr. Robert Gooding and Jeffrey Gooding; Grandchildren: Rashad, Ryan, Christopher, Crystal, Leandro, Miguel and other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.