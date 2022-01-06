Memorial Service for Elaine Uselee King-Seymour Knowles, age72years a resident of Knowles, Cat Island and formerly of Dumfries, Cat Island will be held at 6pm on (NEXT) Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at Christ the King Anglican Church, Ridgeland Park. Officiating will be Fr. Dwight Rolle.

Funeral Service for Elaine Uselee King-Seymour Knowles, age72years a resident of Knowles, Cat Island and formerly of Dumfries, Cat Island will be held at 11am on (NEXT) Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Knowles, Cat Island. Officiating will be Fr. Dave Thomas assisted by other clergy. Interment will follow in Drumrendy Cemetery, Cat Island.

She is survived by her four children: Kemison and Kendal Seymour, Virginia Seymour-Careý and Herbert Seymour, Sisters: Frevamae Wilson and Irene King, Brothers: Elton and Hiram King, 21 grand-children and a host of other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on (NEXT) Thursday, from 12noon to 5pm and on Friday, from 10am to 5pm.