Memorial Service for Elaine Uslee King-Seymour, age 72 years, a resident of Knowles, Cat Island, and formerly of Dumfries, Cat Island, will be held at 6pm today, Thursday, January 13th, 2022, at Christ the King Anglican Church, Ridgeland Park. Officiating will be Fr. Dwight Rolle.

Funeral Service for Elaine Uslee King-Seymour, age72 years, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, January 15th, 2022, at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Knowles, Cat Island. Officiating will be Fr. Dave Thomas, assisted by other clergy. Interment will follow in Drumrendy Cemetery, Cat Island.

Elaine was predeceased by members of her immediate family; specifically: her husband, Ernest Seymour Jr; mother: Birdie Gaitor; father: Burton King; sister: Lydia King-Rolle; brother: James King; aunt: Muriel Dean; uncles: Octavious, John, Malachi, Stafford and Joseph King and Ishmael Gaitor; Father and mother-in-law: Ernest Seymour sr. and Mary Bannister-Seymour; sisters and brothers-in-law: Marjorie Seymour-Francis and Edith Blanche Seymour-Dean, Wilberforce and Bruce Seymour,.

She is also survived by her sons: Kemison, Kendal and Herbert Seymour, daughter, Virginia Seymour-Careý(Lawrence); sisters: Frevamae Wilson and Irene Kinģ and their families; brothers: Elton and Hiram King and their families; grand children: Sherbert Bethel(Anthia), Shanette Bethel, Petra Bain(Jason sr) Perez Careý, Philantranique Neely, Kendea and Keandra Seymour, Vilia Mitchell and Kendino Mortímeŕ, Omar, Kendal jr, Kemison, Damon, Kenton, Nathan, Kendera, Kendal and Kenverro Seymour; great grand children: Tavis Johnson, Tremeco Bethel, Jason Bain jr, Keylon Careý, Wyatt Careý, Omar, Kendal jr, Kinson, Damon, Kenton, Nathan, Kendera and Kenverro Seymour; nieces and nephews: Marco and Nicole King, Kia, Christopher Campbell, Deon and Deanna Wilson, Shekia, Alvin and Allison Wilson, Maxwell, Zendle, Burton, Hazel, Dwain, Shanice, Victoria, Hazel, Elsemae Dean, Florine, Pedro, Sameka and their families; sisters and brothers-in-law: Prescolà King, Mildred Seymour, Sheila Seymour-Johnson, Rose and Sharon Seymour, Clifford Seymour, Oswald Seymour(Valeria), Andrew Seymour and Melvin Seymour and their families; cousins: Charles, Beautany, Eula and Henry King, Blanche and James Campbell, Delcine Gaitor, and their families; other family but not limited to: Gaitor, Kinģ, Seymour, Ambrose, Moncur, Deveaux, Pratt, Strachan, Tuŕner, Brown, Bannister, Middleton, Armbrister, Malvese Major, Rose Saunders, Ģárth Kinģ, Eris&Janet Moncur, Michael and Luke Harris,Theresa and Jackie Armbrister, Arthur Maycock sr, Arthur Maycock jr, Lurline Maycock, Esthermae and Madlyn Stubbs, Donna Murphy, Kenteeshe Williams, Maltese Major, Letitia Brown, Madlyn Williams, Vandelee Missick, Deborah Johnson, Darnel Ŕússell, Andon jr, Darrell, Noah and O’Brien Duncombe, Avonte and Avery Lotmore, Ayden and Amoy Duncombe, Lenford Nairn, Fr. Ernest Pratt, Archdeacon G. Kingsley Knowles, Fr. Hugh Bartlett & Dr. Jillian Bartlett, Fr. Dwight Rolle, Canon Delano Archer, Fr. Dave Thomas & Mrs.Thomas, Alice Seymour and their families; family members and friends across the Cat Island community, especially Dumfries, Arthur’s Town, Knowles, Tea Bay, Cove, Smith’s Bay, New Bight and Old Bight. The Honourable Philip Edward Davis, Q.C, M.P. Prime Minister and Mrs. Davis; Special recognition is paid to the Dr. Kolli Apparao, District Medical Officer, Cat Island, Malvese Major, Nurse Rose Saunders and support staff at the Smith’s Bay Clinic, and all those family and friends too numerous to mention. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12noon to 5pm, and on Friday at St. Peters Anglican Church, Knowles, Cat Island, from 1:00p.m. to 6:00p.m.