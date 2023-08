Less than a minute

Elder Alfred Nehemiah Moss Jr. aged 63 years, of New Bight, Cat Island, died at Doctors Hospital on Wednesday 30th August, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Cindy Monique Moss; Sons: Dr. Alfred Nehemiah III, Shaquille H., Terran N., and Ma-Lik J.C Moss, Alfred N. Lang, Alfred T. Moss, and Vernon Brown; Sisters: Veronica Wilson, Gloria Moss-Goins, Gretael Stuart,Lenora Hield, Elenor Moss-Pintard, Maxine Armbrister, Marryann Rolle, and Kim Moss; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.