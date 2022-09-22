Funeral Announcement

Elder Blonhilda “Bloneva” Louise Brice, age 74 years, a resident of #35 Antigua Street, Golden Gates II, will be held at 11am, on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at Golden Gates World Outreach Ministries, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Bishop Christopher Minnis, assisted by Bishop Trent Davis and other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Fox Hill Road.

Blonhilda was predeceased by her Husband: Police Inspector Laban L. Brice; Daughter: Shante Brice; Parents: Edgar & Roselean Williams; Brothers: Caleb, Elkin, Will, Lorenzo and Robert Williams; Sister: Vera McIntosh.

Left with loving and cherished memories are her Children: Trevor Brice, Vivica Brice, Shantell Brice-Johnson and Tiffany Brice-Gibson; Grandchildren: Philip Johnson Jr., Keiarj Johnson, T’Keal Johnson and T’Kori Gibson; Son-In-Law: Corey Gibson; Sister: Dorothy P. Morris, Sisters-In-Law: Catherine Mortimer, Julia & Vivian Brown; Brothers-In-Law: Arthur Morris Sr., Stanley & James Mortimer; Nieces & Nephews: Blonhilda, Glen & Karen Williams, Michael, Allandale, Dan, Denny, Rachel & Roslyn Williams, Anthony & Wayne Williams, Anishka McPhee, Lorenzo Jr., Clarice, Laurinda, Duran and Antonio Williams, Bridgette & Dwight Williams, Anthony (Inga), Michelle & Lavardo (Johnette)Morris, Denice Stubbs, Norma, Dennis & Denice Deana, Marilyn Deleveaux, Staniece Mortimer, Barron, Craig & Brandon Brown; Numerous Grandnieces & Nephews including: Desmond, Melissa & Ricco McIntosh, Shantika Brown, Bradley Williams Sr., Devin McKinney, Malik Basden, Antonia & Ayanna Morris, April Williams, Artvon Morris and Kasey Davis; Numerous Adopted Children and Godchildren including: Lyn Terez Nixon, Mya & Christopher Minnis Jr., Deandra Sands, Marcus Pratt, Sanje Fountain and Deborah Lopez; Other Relatives And Friends Including: Rowena Taylor, Shirley McPhee, Denise Bain, Sherrie Demeritte, Dawn Bethel, Princess Hanna-Guillory, Jenniemae Rolle, Annamae Butler, Peter Wallace, Bishop V.G. Clarke & Elder Beverley Clarke, Arch Bishop Ros & Pastor Althea Davis, Bishop Trent & Elder Novia Davis, Bishop Christopher & Elder Melanie Minnis , Apostle Leon Wallace & family, Pastor Allan Strachan & Family, Pastor Alfreda Fernander & Family, Pastor Inez Pinder & Family, Minister Priscilla Dean, Rose McPhee & Family, Shirley Brown & Family, The Whylly Family, Virginia Evans & Family, Elders Christine Wright,& Carnetta Williams, Minister Hazel Davis & Family, Christopher & Claudette Ching, Candice Bain & Family, Golden Gates World Outreach Ministries Family, Greater Bethel Cathedral Family, Calvary Deliverance Church Family, The National Insurance Board, Comfort Suites Paradise Island, Dayspring Academy, Pembrook Academy, K.S. Moses & Co; and a host of other relatvies and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12 noon to 5pm and at the Church on Friday, from 10am until service time.