BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Elder Kenneth Basil Williams age 86 years, a resident of Sapphire Ridge Road will be held on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, 11 a.m. at Hillview Seventh-day Adventist Church, Tonique Williams-Darling Highway. Officiating will be Pastor Paul Scavella assisted by Pastor Michael Toote, and other ministers. Interment will follow in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Kenneth was predeceased by: his daughter Tomiko Williams and his brothers Hubert Williams and Anthony (Tony) Franks.

He is survived by his Wife: Earnestine “Nicky” Williams; Children: Kenrie Williams, Kevin and Jacqueline Williams, Keishi and Alex Sweeting, and Kenton Williams; Grandsons: Emerson McKenzie, Harrison Sweeting, Winston Sweeting, and Aaron Davis; Granddaughters: Kirsten Charles, Aami Davis, and Kennedy Williams; Great-Granddaughters: Ava Charles, and Gianna Charles; Great-Grandson: Santana Charles; Brothers and Sisters: Philip and Dr. Bonnie Franks, Dorothea and Jordan Ritchie, Greta and Demetrius Kemp, Beverley LaRoda, Philip Antonio, Vesta Williams, Sylvia Nixon (Georgia), Pauline and Reginald King, Leslie Sr. and Rhonda Nixon; Cousins and their families: Cyril and Rose McMillan, Dr. Leslie and Wealthia McMillan, Drs. Wendell and Althea McMillan, Katherina Williams, Iva Williams, Edward Williams, Jacquelyn Smith, Shirley Francis, Rodney and Frances Williams, Fredrick and Valerie Whylly, Oscar Hanna, Carol Hanna, Dewitte and Ertha Hanna, Muriel Darling, Thelma Hanna, Gerard and Doreen Hanna, Alice and James Sands, Joan and Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe, Leon and Carol Hanna, Paula and Thomas Sands; Nieces and Nephews: Antonia Culmer, Dahria Franks, Barbara Za Franks-Rolle, Anita Gayle Franks, Philippa Anne Franks, Lynn and Pastor Michael Smith, Terri Antonio, Theresa (Terry) Antonio, Joadam Ritchie, Dr. Dorinda Pennock, Jorjette and Jerome Bain, Dorneika Ritchie, Dr. Deena Kemp, Alexas and Shereka Kemp, Andria and Edwin Musgrove, the Hon. Myles and Deidre LaRoda, Natasha and Allan Adderley, Patrice and Kristi King, Don Kevin and Kathy Knowles, Dawn Karen and Berisford Forbes, Harcourt and Suzanne Nixon, Quentin and Lynn-Terez Nixon, Nyoka and Allan Munroe, Phillipa and Yvette Nixon, Doyle and Slavonia Nixon, Denia and Clement Penn, Leslie Jr. and Jazmand Nixon, William and Kimberly Minors, Ingrid, Yvette, and Vanessa Lightbourn; Close Family and Friends: Armbrister family, Johnson family, Williams family, Hanna-Heastie-Tynes family, Stephanie Rolle, Rose Richardson, Edith Vernita Roach, Pastor Leonard and Denise Johnson, Pastor Kenny and Darlene Deveaux, Pastor Leonardo and Paulyn Ramming, Pastor Eric Danny and Patrice Clarke, Pastor Paul and Joan Scavella, Pastor Michael and Brenda Toote, Pastor Peter and Michelle Joseph, Pastor Craig and Beverly Williams, Pastor Mannaseh and Kennisha Simms, Pastor Howard and Patronella Barr, Pastor Barrington and Annick Brennen, Pastor Valentino and Shandel Campbell, Dr. John and Shazara Carey, Dr. Sheryl and Pedro Rolle, Elder Roderick and Juliette Sands, Elder Willard and Irene Barr, Dr. Joseph and Ethel Evans, Delano and Sharon Hamilton, Monique McKenzie, Stan Davis and family, Bishop Ross and Althea Davis and family, Loneice Pawar, Katina Campbell-Bowe, Dr. Butch and Marsha Bartlett, Kelly Swann, Winston and Estherlean Ash, Paul Smith, Laura Smith and family, Sister Eva Glinton and Family, Hugh Sands Sr. and family, Ralph Musgrove, Dale Reckley, Kirkwood Newbold, Oscar Knowles and family, Allan and Sherlene Smith and family, Curlene Forbes and family, Kevin and Sharon Robinson, Sandra Longley, Glenda Rolle, Merle Williams, Sheral Burton, Belva Zonicle, Bernard and Andrea Linden, Glenn and Lillian McPhee, Nelson and Lydia Armaly, Ann Rolle, Frank and Blanche Deveaux, Gerald Profet, Maranatha SDA Church family, Breath of Life SDA Church family, La Senda de la Vida SDA Church family, Well Shack SDA Ministries (Mayaguana): Clayton and Ellan Farrington, Evangelist and Frances McPhee, Sandy and Syann Cartwright, Linda Charlton, Keturah and Autumn Williams, Kajah Knowles, and Joyce Mitchell, South Bahamas Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Dr. Delton and Bernadette Farquharson, Dr. Dean Tseretopoulos, Nurse Bridget Charlton, Dr. Philippa Pratt, and many others.

Virtual Church Service link: https://youtu.be/HYd-jQIZYKc

Virtual Graveside Service link: https://www.facebook.com/maranathasda.church.37

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Friday, November 25, 2022 form 10:30 a.m.to12:30 p. m and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.