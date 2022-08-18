Funeral Service for the late Elder Pamela Rebecca Cox, 85 years of Sandilands Village Road, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19th, 2022 at Mount Carey Union Baptist Church, Fox Hill. Officiating will be Reverend Warren Anderson. Interment will follow in Mount Carey Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Fox Hill.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Pamela’s memories will always be cherished in the hearts of her Nieces and Nephews: Frank “Pancho” Rahming and Ernestine Rahming; Bishops Erma Rahming Mackey and S. Raymond Mackey; Pastor Jacqualine Armbrister; Pastor Stephanie Rahming Taylor and Wayde Taylor; Pastors Debra and Willard Strachan; Brenda Cox Morris; Jackie and Carla Cox; Minister Joan and Perry Neely, Pastor Vernon Collie; Minister Tracey Rahming; Pauline and Simon Beneby; Pastors Christine and Jeffrey Collie; Francita and Ivan Deveaux; Daniel and Jennifer Rahming; Richard and Eleanor Martins; Cheryl Martins; Sylvia and Anthony Carey; Sally Ferguson; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Dara and Japera Rahming; Trequain and Khalil Rahming; Annestasia Farrington, Tamika and Steven Gilbert, Janiqua Armbrister; Safiya and Kenrick Major; Bishop Tresor Rahming, Terron Musgrove; Samuel and Wil-Leah Strachan; Rachel and Jeffrey Collie Jr.; Ieshia and Terran Butler, Ivana Deveaux; Codero and Aaron Martins; Tamu and Koji McKinney; Twana Lockhart; God-son: Deacon Derrell and Kendra Moss; God-daughter: Marilyn Ramsey Miller; Numerous Great-grand nieces and nephews;Other relatives and friends including: Agnes Edgecombe and Family, Elder Miriam Roker and Family, Rev. Dr. Philip A. Rahming and Family, Mrs. Celeste Lockhart and Family, Mrs. Essiemae Ferguson and Family, Mrs. Lydia Rahming and Family, Ms. Olive Mackey and Family, Mrs. Arabella Cambridge and Family, Mr. Alaric Ferguson and Family, Deacon Fred Ramsey and Family, Mrs. Shirley Armbrister and Family, Deirdre Rolle and Family, Ms. Laurastine Moss and Family, Mr. Juan Moss and Family, Mrs. Tonya Wilson and Family, Richelle Moss, Mrs. Daphne Rolle and family; Apostle Rev. Dr. Douglas Cleare and the New Life Christian Centre Family, Dr. Sheldon D. Newton and the Jesus Christ Centered Ministries Family, Pastor Kevin Moss and the Family of God Worship Center Family, Apostle Yvette Hall Todd and the Infinite Works Metaphysical Fellowship Family, Bishop Earl Randy Fraser and Family, Apostle Rev. Dr. Betty L. Cleare-Pratt, Pastor Warren Anderson and Mount Carey Union Baptist Church Family, Mrs. Virginia Belle Rahming and Family, Dr. Agreta Eneas Carey at W.V.E Medical Clinic; Families of the late: Daisy Edgecombe, Amy Pratt, Gloria Seymour, Isoline Newchurch, Florena Hamilton, Julia Finley, Inoris Poitier, William, Jeremiah, Timothy, Ezekiel, Benjamin and Salvanis Cox.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday August 18th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday August 19th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.