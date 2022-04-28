Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for ELDER SAMUEL HARVEY COOPER, age 76 years of Cooper’s Town, Abaco will be held on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Faith Walk Church of God, Cooper’s Town, Abaco. Officiating will be Bishop Herbert Edgecombe assisted by Pastor Jenson Edgecombe. Interment will follow at Southside Cemetery, Cooper’s Town, Abaco.

Left to cherish his fond memories and mourn his death is his beloved and faithful wife of 53 years: Emerald “Netta” Cooper; children: Becky and Kevin Solomon, Kimbia, Anechka and Teekah Cooper and Ulanda Smith; grandchildren: Salario and Sakeria Cooper, Samuel Solomon, Max Williams Jr., Leron and Liam Lightbourne, Quayasha and Ari Cornish, and Tekeah Rolle, Chris Nesbitt Jr., Christoff and Christian Smith; great granddaughter: Cassidy Swaby, adopted daughter: Brenda Bain; adopted grandsons: Kevano and Kaleel Solomon brothers: Bishop Archilaus Sr. (Estelle Cooper), and Eric Cooper (Vivian); sisters: Sheila Adderley and Vernie Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law: Demetrius Edgecombe, Lillian Cooper, Millicent Rolle, Alice Miller and Carnetta and Wellington Edgecombe; nephew and nieces: Lionel, Shirlean and Robert, Melvern, Gary and Lynette, Trinetta, Cephas and Lavern, Judy, Archilaus Jr. and Latoya, Gwen and Gary, Carolyn, Wendell, Silbert and Janeen, Hartman and Angelina, Curtis and Willamae, Lavan and Eugene, Junice and Cyril, Jared, Israel, Demsprey, Mazie and Jerry, Genevie, Jackie and Wendal, Eric Jr., Flaywood and Patrice, Jewell and Pherol, Jason, Dremeco, Craig and Ellamae, Sherry and Larry, Joan, Pamela and Salvin, Tamara and Raymond, Silven and Sarah, Gersil and Maria, Jenson and Roslyn, Effie and Tammy, Dwight and Lynn, Patrinella, Dorothy and Henderson, Spencer, Henderson, Neville Jr., Lashan and Dino, Toya, Derrick, Asanette, Olive, Kenesha, Raquel, Bertram and Deborah, Kara and Carlton, Travolta, Craig, Uneak, Jennifer, Amanda, Natasha, Rudy Jr., Michael, Dorant, Jeannie and Anthony, Craig and Sherileen, Maria and Dwight, Ricardo, Marcia and Mario, Dominic, Chantel and Erich, Shanique; his pastor: Bishop Herbert and Millicent Edgecombe; godchildren: Patrice Adderley, Curlene Williams, Samuel Cooper, Anton Clement and a host of cousins, relatives and friends including: The Rt. Hon. Hubert and Delores Ingraham, Hon. Kirk Cornish, MP, North Abaco, Mr. Darren Hendfield, Administrator Terrece Bootle-Laing, Demeko Johnson, Edward and Jenniemae Hoyte, John and Lenora Cooper and family, Lillian, Pearl, Stella, Brenda Lewis, Candymae Rolle and family, Daswell Rolle, Samuel and Shirley Lowe and family, Lucky Rolle, Kingsley, Etta Mae, Austin and family, Paula Hall and family, Mae and Derick Russell, Florence and Elmore Sawyer and family, Raymond, Erilly, Hastin Jr., Nebra, Gail and Deorily McIntosh, Marshall, Glen Roy, Ivan, Donna, Netherine, Brian, Lisa, Ann, Adean Russell, Lafronia, Mapron, Joseph Russell, Neville, Bernice, Ortlease, Jackson, Brian, Gordon, Michael, Maggie, Timothy McIntosh, Godfrey McIntosh, Martha Reckley, family of Daisy McIntosh (Green Turtle Cay), Terry Rolle, Gaylene Laing, Julie Edgecombe, Ruthmae McIntosh and family, Ejnar and Lerlean Cornish, Prince Cornish and family, Jacob Cornish and family, Anthony Nixon, Lowell Edgecombe and family, Joy and Erma Duncombe and family, Corraine and family, Livingston Jr. and Forlon Huyler, Samuel “Junior” Cooper and family, Esiah Cornish and family, Jeffrey Cooper and family, Anthony Cooper and family, Sidney Cooper and family, Sidney Hart, Merciletta, Lashan, Cindy, Dawnette, Pam Lowe, Hilly, Toney, Troy Lowe and family, Gary Hudson and family Alphonso Wright and family, Genieve McIntosh and family, Mildred Blatch and family, Erma Burrows and family, Vernell Cornish and family, Emily Culmer and family, Shirley McIntosh and family, Glen and Emily Culmer and family, Shelton Gardiner and family, Shannamae Hall and family, Rev. Burnell Parker, Rev. John McIntosh and family, Joy and Erma Duncombe and family, Everette and Eleanor Bootle and family, Dr. Rev. Kenneth Major and family, Bishop and Lady Campbell, Bishop Johnny Lowe and family, Bishop Clayton McIntosh and family, Pastor Cedric Bullard and family, Pastor Lynden McIntosh and family, Pastor Carlton McIntosh and family, Pastor Jollian McIntosh and family, Pastor Leslie and Ruth Cornish, Pastor Shawn Robbins and family, Pastor Rudy McKinney and family, Pastor Silbert Mills and family, Pastor Lernis Cornish and family, Pastor Freddie McIntosh and family, Pastor Felton Pritchard and family, Pastor Ronald McIntosh and family, Pastor Stafford Symonette and family, Pastor Christine Bostwick and family, Pastor Samuel Cornish and family, Pastor Joseph Norris and family, Pastor Edward Laroda and family, Pastor Clint Laroda and family, Pastor Gary Hudson and family, families of the Adderley, Adam, Baillou, Bodie, Bootle, Bullard, Cooper, Cornish, Cox, Curry, Duncombe, Edgecombe, Evans, Gardiner, Hoyte, Huyler, Ingraham, Laroda, Lewis, Lightbourne, Mills, McDonald, McIntosh, Murray, Nairn, Parker, Pritchard, Poitier, Reckley, Robinson, Rolle, Russell, Sawyer, Saunders, Smith, Thurston, Williams, Nurse Ruth McIntosh, Nurse Charmaine Cornish, Nurse Joeann Cooper, Nurse Huyler and family, Doctor Swarna and family and Staff at the Cooper’s Town Community Clinic, Members and Followers at Faith Walk Church of God, Members at Church of God (Abaco), Staff at National Insurance Board (Grand Bahama), The Royal Bahamas Police Force Department, St. Stephen’s Anglican Church family, St. Jude’s Anglican Church family, entire community at Cooper’s Town, Fire Road, Blackwood and Treasure Cay and many other families and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Faith Walk Church of God, Cooper’s Town, Abaco on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.