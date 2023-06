A 65-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of men on Saturday night, police said.

Police arrived at the victim’s home on Malcolm Allotment around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

He was seeking help after being beaten by a group of men he did not know, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information on this latest murder to contact them.