Funeral service for Eldora “Dora” Rolle, 75 yrs., a resident of #9 Canada Ave., Flamingo Gardens & formerly of Harry Cay, Exuma, will be held at First Baptist Church, Market Street & Coconut Grove, on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Diana Francis. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

Memories of this Gem of a lady will always be in the hearts of her children:

Sons: Lermon (Clarice) Rolle, Kenneth Rolle and Lionel Harris

Daughters: Minister Trudymae Smith and Tanya Rolle

Grandchildren: Valentino Bowe, Brandon and Nicanta Smith, Raven Rolle, Trevander, Daniel and Andrew Bethel, Saphyre Rolle, Logan and Trinity Harris, Leslie Ingraham

Great Grand Children: Kyrie, Nylynn, Skai, Aiden, Mateo, Shiloh, Zhrina

Sister: Margaret Taylor

Brother: Bursil Rolle

Sisters-In-Law: Florida and Ena Rolle

Brothers-In-Law: Irvin Taylor and Mackey Smith

Aunt: Albertha Bullard

Neices: Phyllis And Adriane Rolle, Mildred Henfield, Maxine Knowles, Minister Valentina Nairn, Roselda Davis, Chrystal Hanna, Quincy and Evelyn Taylor, Wendy and Angela Rolle, Anishka Grant, Shenique Smith, Theresa and Lakeycha Lockhart, Marsha Butler, Petra Rolle-Cooper, Gretchen Bowe, Janice Bethel, Alecia Laroda, Jacinta Wallace and Sheanda Henfield

Nephews: Dewey, Bursil and Dino Rolle, Allan Taylor, Lloyd Nairn, Dario Hanna, Garvin, Steven, Alexander and Terron Rolle, Byron and Norman Smith, Lawrence and Dennis Lockhart, Terrance, Shawn and Shammal Henfield, Keron Bowe, Alexander Laroda, Herman Bowe, Hilton Rolle, Betram “BJ” Bethel

Numerous Grandneices and Grand Nephews Too Numerous To Mention

Cousins: Yvonne Bethel, Advilda Dames, Willamae (Don) Lotmore, Henfield, Christopher (Cynthia), Bernal, Patchely, David nd Hollace Bullard, Evie Wallace, Etta Johnson, Retired Asp. Sidney and Francis Mcphee, Earlymae, Sheila, Hastie, Ken McPhee, Larry Bullard, Hope and Orrie Johnson, Vanessa and Mavis, Adrian, Sigrid, Cherine, Elspeth and Glen Jackson, Tiffany and Mannix Barton, Blanche Sears, Madonna Evans, Corey Hield, Lorana Sears, Kina and Basil Ferguson, Renaldo Swann, Daxon Curry, Iris And Norma Paul, Winnie Newbold, Eulamae Morley, Rupert Ferguson and Family, Cynthia, Nioshie and Cleotha Ferguson, Jennifer Darling, Victoria and Barbara Johnson and Family, Adrianna and Maxwell Moncur

A Host Of Other Relatives And Friends Including But Not Limited To: Reverend Dianna Francis and The Members of The First Baptist Church Family, Reverend Charles and Minnie Rolle, Glen Rolle, The Rolle Family of Mount Thompson-Exuma, Alicia “Penny (Newton) Thompson and Family, Apostle Phalmon Ferguson and The United Faith Ministry Family, Paula Hart, Olynkia “Pinky” Mccoy, Darria, Zenay, Kellen Rolle, Dario Mccoy, Da Just Us Crew, Nicola, Doramae, Monique Bain, Trevor Bethel, Clebert “Wolf” Beneby and Family, Neighbors of #9 Canada Ave – Steve and Jackie, Bonny, Dario, Tessy and Devarl Smith, Leroy “Bones” Brown and Family, Jennifer Darling, Ruth McPhee, Jay and Scottie Brown, Ricky Ingraham, Marsha Smith, Sharon Rolle, Derek Brown and Family, Phillip Rolle and Family, Linda Curtis, Bessiemae Lloyd, Hessica, Eryn Ingraham, Donna, Ronnie Mortimer, Devar, Everett, Marvin, Marlo, Taylor, Sam-(Domino Masters), James Rolle and Family, Honourable Keith Bell, Carl Rahming Jr. and Family, Sherman Johnson and Family, Myrtle Goodman and Family-Colan, Lakeisha, Samantha Pratt, Kay, Barnie, The Bullards, The Rolles, Rolleville, George Town and Harry Cay Communities, Flamingo Gardens Community, Carmichael Road Police Station Staff, 3rd Street The Grove Community, Radisson Hotel (Beach and Pool Staff).

Please Note If Your Name Was Not Mentioned It Was Not Intentional On Our Part.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time.