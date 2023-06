Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Eleanor Atlanta Newbold, 88 yrs., a resident of #365 Soldier Road, died at her residence on Friday, June 9, 2023.

She is survived by her 4 sons: David Thurston, Rory Newbold, Anton Newbold & Raynard Newbold; 21 grandchildren & a host of other relatives & friends.