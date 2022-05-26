Eleazor Goodman, 43 yrs., a resident of East Street & Fritz Lane, died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday May 18th, 2022

He is survived by his Parents: George & Hetty Goodman (predeceased)

Children: Elysha & Eleazar Goodman, Randonya & Sheron Mackey & Karon Dean

Grandson: Jermaine Sturrup III; Sisters: Doris Henfield & Teresita Seymour

Brothers: Kirk Rolle, Chief Superintendent Roberto Goodman, Don, Dwight George & Stroyann (predeceased) Goodman; Special Friend: Sherran Mackey; Step Daughter: Dolanique Miller; Numerous Nieces & Nephews and A Host Of Other Relatives and Friends

Funeral Arrangement will be announced at a later date.