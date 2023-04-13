Dear Editor,



This letter is a sequel to my recent discussion on the introduction of the secret ballot in the electoral process in The Bahamas.

It continues the theme of how late reforms to the electoral process have taken place here, and again reforms to the voting system in The Bahamas did not happen because of the enlightenment of the policymakers, but only occurred as a result of internal pressure from the official opposition and at the urging of the royal governor.

Prior to 1962, there was no Election Day as we know it today. All of the constituency elections on New Providence were held on separate days.

Also, all Family Island elections were held on separate days. The election period, in fact, took several weeks to complete. The holding of elections on different days facilitated plural voting and the company vote and was of obvious advantage to the rich and privileged.

Plural voting enabled people of means to travel to different islands where they owned property and were permitted to vote in that island’s election, so long as they were on that island’s register. People who owned property were allowed to vote multiple times by traveling from island to island whenever the particular island’s election was being held.

Company voting permitted a company to nominate any of its officers to cast a vote on the company’s behalf wherever the company owned property.

This abusive system of plural and company voting was not exclusive to The Bahamas.

In the United Kingdom, plural voting was legal until 1948. People affiliated with a university were allowed to vote in both a university constituency and in their home constituency, and property owners could vote both in the constituency where their property lay and that in which they lived. (Wikipedia)

A single Election Day was a major source of agitation by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and civil rights groups. The first movement toward this objective occurred in the 1956 general election when the four New Providence constituencies voted on the same day for the first time.

In the Speech from the Throne following the general election in 1956, Governor Ranfurly, in urging the House members to make additional reforms to the electoral system, made the following remarks:

“The elections that have just taken place have been unique in the sense that for the first time, the members for the New Providence constituencies were elected on a single day. The decision to do this was taken after considerable study of the administrative difficulties involved … As a result of the elections, certain difficulties have come to light with the General Assembly Elections Act, 1946 and the administrative procedure which it entails … On matters of principle connected with the act, I cannot refrain from expressing the opinion that it is highly desirable that the holding of all elections on a single day should be made possible.

“At present, this procedure is frustrated by the need to protect the rights of those persons entitled to more than one vote in different constituencies and the absence of any provision for the postal or proxy voting.

“I should be grateful if you would give this question your earnest consideration, and indeed while the subject of elections is fresh in your minds, I do suggest that consideration should be given to the present system of plural and company voting, which does not accord with modern democratic practice in other parts of the world, and also to the desirability of widening the franchise.”

On April 9, 1962, the General Assembly Elections Act was amended and this amendment called for all election writs to be issued bearing the same date, thus paving the way for the entire Bahamas to vote on the same day.

The institution of an Election Day was a major reform to the electoral and political system.

It evened the playing field considerably and allowed constituents in the Family Islands to choose their candidates without the undue influence of the wealthy.

Moreover, holding elections on the same day throughout The Bahamas shortened the entire election process and made the administration of elections less burdensome.

Those people who were entitled to more than one vote in different constituencies, whom Governor Ranfurly had spoken of, had lost the advantages inherent in the open voting system only seven years previously.

The enactment of the Ballot Act in 1949 had frustrated the Bay St. Boys and now the creation of Election Day threatened to end another of their centuries-old protections.

The 1962 general election, which was held on November 26, was indeed historic. In addition to being the first time women voted, it was the first time plural voting and the company vote were eliminated.

It heralded the principle of one man one vote and it ended the seven-year parliamentary term which was reduced to five years.

The historic 1962 election also witnessed the introduction of the post of parliamentary registrar whose department has conducted elections ever since.

Additionally, in the1962 general election, the entire Bahamas voted on the same day for the first time, thereby establishing Election Day.

Sincerely,



— Maurice Tynes