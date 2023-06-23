‘Elemental’ misses the magic

“Elemental” (Rated A)

Cast: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Catherine O’Hara, Wendi McLendon-Covey

Genre: Animation/Adventure

Where to watch: In Theaters

Dwight’s Rating:

Poor Pixar!

Can you imagine the pressure they’re under to remain an annual purveyor of not just box-office successes, but also of well-regarded critical darlings?

To be fair, it’s probably unreasonable to expect Pixar Animation Studios to have a “Toy Story” or an “Up” or a “WALL-E” or even a “Finding Nemo” every year, or even every other year.

And it’s probably challenging for them to crank out mid-tier flicks like “Inside Out”, “The Incredibles” and even “Cars”.

Of late, we seem more likely to get lackluster fare like “Brave” or “The Good Dinosaur”, and even duds like “Onward”.

So, the days of this being an effortless hit factory appear to have passed, especially as Pixar seems to have a mandate that their films be both entertaining and thought-provoking. No, this is not a “purely for fun” or “guilty pleasure” operation. There has to be a message here.

Sometimes that message is subtle. And other times, it’s the equivalent of blunt force trauma. Their new film “Elemental” would be pulled in for questioning for assault:

In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman (Leah Lewis) and a go-with-the-flow guy (Mamoudou Athie) discover something “elemental” – how much they actually have in common.

I’m pretty sure all but the youngest children will be able to see what this is all about, even if they’re not familiar with the terms. We’re obviously dealing with race and prejudice, xenophobia, discrimination, hate, immigration and assimilation.

Those are some weighty topics for an animated picture primarily aimed at younger people. But the topics are handled in a very inoffensive manner, and the story is entertaining. But new ground for an animated movie doesn’t mean groundbreaking. And this has been the stuff of live-action movies and television for decades. We’ve seen this basic storyline countless times before, and, for adults, it will certainly feel that way.

As for the kids, they’ll likely enjoy “Elemental”. The colors and effects are nice, and the characters can do some cool stuff. But those youthful observers won’t be captivated. This is another Pixar production missing that “magic”.

“Elemental” underperformed at the North American box office in its opening weekend last week. It faced tough competition, including the also newly released “The Flash” (look out for my review soon), which ended up being number one, and the wonderful (and also animated) “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”. There’s also “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and an upcoming ongoing onslaught of new pictures every week.

This is going to be a tough ride for “Elemental”, and for the once-invincible Pixar going forward.



• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio and station manager. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.