Funeral service for the late Elgarnet Brendan Rahming II age 34 years of #94 Orchard Street, Mount Vernon will be held at the Church of God of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at 10:00a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Hulan Hanna, Senior Pastor and Bishop Dr. Woodley C. Thompson, Associate Pastor. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish his loving memory are his Mother: Minister Jacqueline B. Huyler-Rahming; Father: Bishop Elgarnet B. Rahming I; Sisters: Minister Jarenda B.Rahming, Janeene B. Rahming and Jadeena B. Rahming Aunts: Naomi Rahming-Hanna, Sarah Rahming, Prescola Hanna, Lillis (James) Huyler-Strachan, Leona Miller, Judith (Pastor Stephen) Knowles, Therez (David) Thompson, Charlene (Merrit) Storr, Dorothy Inez Huyler and Doralee Burrows; Uncles: Kendal Rahming, Robert Huyler, Clayton Moss Cousins: Donnie Rahming-Thompson and family, Stacey, Anastasia and Leslie Sands, Monique (Andrew) Coakley, Nicola (Bishop Derek) Hanna, Latoya Rahming, D’angelo Jones, Philicia and Philip-Isaac Hanna; Bobby-Anne Huyler, Brunette Huyler, Shannel Huyler; Chrystal and Kristin Huyler; Ethan (Theresa) Moss, Clayton Alvin Moss, Joycelyn (Wallace) Taylor, Claudia (Derek) Rolle, Cherrise (Philippe) Auguste, Khamille Moss; Antonio (Dr. Raveenia) Hanna, Elvisa (Philip) Dean, Scott Glinton; Lynette (Lynden) Maycock, Felix Jr.(Aneka) Beneby, Jancie (Stephen) Greene, George Pratt, Andrea Huyler-Kelly, Wayde Huyler, Royce Huyler, Dwayne Huyler, Jordan Huyler, Preston Huyler, BriaThompson, Davard Thompson, Megan Storr, Malik and Michael Storr, Justin Knowles, Jessica Knowles, Ethan Moss Jr., Edward Moss, Jermaine Taylor, Kameron Taylor, Derek Jr. and Hanna Rolle, Darnel Auguste, Kamaria Auguste, Tyler Glinton, Cierra Glinton, Antonia Hanna, Jr. , Aidan Hanna, Kenadie Dean, Lynden-Favian Maycock, Lyle Maycock, Lailah Maycock ;Godfathers: Bishop Dr. Franklin M. Ferguson – COGOP National Bishop, Bishop Nathaniel Beneby Jr., Pastor Dale Moss; Godmothers: Jackie Ferguson-Rolle, and Nell Butler, and a host of other relatives, neighbors and Friends including: Deangelo Griffin, McNair Johnson, Nicholas McDonald, Vincent Hawkins, Anastasia Nelson, Alexis Burrows, NCA Graduating Class of 2005, Acadia University graduating class of 2011, staff of the Ministry of Public Service, Kiwanis Fort Montague, Toastmasters Int’l (BPSU Majestic Marlins and E.T. Communicators), COGOP East Street and COGOP Meadow Street and the wider Church of God of Prophecy family; and others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.