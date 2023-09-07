Death Notice

For

Elgin “Rocky” Thurston, 46

A Resident of Soldier Road, New Providence, The Bahamas, Died on Sunday September 3rd 2023 at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Left to Cherish his precious memories are his children: Demargio, Elginique and Elgin Thurston; Granddaughter: Demaria Thurston; Brothers: Charles and Reuben Thurston; Sisters: Rhonda, Lovenia and Shanna Thurston and Natasha Armbrister and a host of other relatives too numerous to mention.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.