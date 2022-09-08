Funeral Service for the Late ELIAS “BULLAH” FRANCIS LEWIS age 58 years of Hunters, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Hunters, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Father Oswald Ferguson, assisted by Deacon Donald Duncombe. Interment will follow in Hunters Public Cemetery.

He is survivor by his brothers: Jerome Smith, Arnold and Randolph Lewis Jr; sisters: Joycelyn (Roosevelt) Wright, Rekel (Leonard) Basden, Marrietta and Clothilda Lewis; nephews: Rosario and Rocco Wright, Amado (Antionette) Riley, Ricardo Williamson, Leonard Basden Jr.; nieces: Latoya Wright, Erica (Marvin) Knowles, Lindsey (Alpheus) Brice, Aiesha (Giovanni) Williams, Anasica Lewis, Rickeya (Algenon) Brown, Vannessa Linden, Antionette Gardiner and Lenricka Basden; uncles: Granville (Garnell) Lewis and George Lewis; aunts: Lillian Williams, Geneva Laing and Geneva Lewis godmother: Tiny Lewis; grand nephews: Andre, Alliano, Alano, Mason, Jernesko and Nathan, Bryson Godet; grand nieces: Tominitra, Arriana, Laniya, Sanaii, Lynae, Wadranae, Genesis and Jada; cousins: Mary, George, Gervaise, Jacinta, Sylvia, Merelee, Alban, Debbie, Bernice, Genevieve, Iva, Loraine, Stacia, Sonya, Lonny, Lamont, Maryanne, Carlton, Sylvannis, Rochelle, Linda, Lori, Theresa, Adrianna, Ray, Celsus, Anthony, Nicholas, Philip, Vivian, David, Patrick, Trevor, Daslin, Simon, Pamela, Barbara, David, Philip, Steven, Marshanel, Vernita, Gary and Kevin; and a host of other relatives and friends including: Knut/Maggie (West Palm Beach), Wallace Russell, Cardy, Roscoe, Jason, Mr. and Mrs. Wheatley Grant and Family, Wilfred Bevans and Family, Family of the late Monica Edgecombe, Celila Nortelus, Crystal Munnings, Drucilla Russell and Family, Mr. Iram Lewis, MP, Hosea Lewis and Family, Teresa Strachan and Family, Deacon Donald Duncombe and Family, Emily Lewis and Family, Beverly Culmer and Family, Agnes Davis and Family, Family of the late Louise Mather, Family of the late Ruth Russell, Family of the Late Muriel Russell, Sarahlee Cole, Verlene Bain and Family, Joyce Russell and Family, Leonard and Thaddeus Lewis, Family of the late Isabella Newton, Ida Grant and Family, Vincent McIntosh and Family, Rosamae McIntosh and Family, Flora Lewis, Kathy Seymour, Cyril Lewis and Family, Carmela Grant and Family, Bernard Godet and the entire communities of Mack Town, Hunters, Lewis Yard and Pinder’s Point.

Viewing will be held at the Friendly Sunrise Burial Society Hall, Lewis Yard on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH.