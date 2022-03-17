DEATH NOTICE

Elijah Roy Williamson age 70 years of Roberts Blvd., Coral Lakes and formerly of Pirates Well, Mayaguana died at his residence on Saturday, March 5th, 2022.

He is survived by his father: Arthur Williamson; sons: Mario Williamson and Elijah Green; daughters: Nicola Saunders, and Kenya “Nickie” Coakley; sisters: Hazel Knowles, Doreen Thompson, Iva Brown, Donell, Kathleen, Sherolyn, Sharlene, Anishka, Glenda, Sharlene and Paula; brothers: Captain Wilton (Leroy) Yergan, Edroy, Pedro, Godfrey, Kelson and Levon Williamson; other relatives including: Rev. S. Alexander, Willard Taylor, Rollington Missick, Andrea Knowles, Alburn Brown, Lymus Taylor, Tony Lewis, Nickila Downey, Stephano, Pat, Ecklin Williamson, Matayo, Leajah, Megan, Ricardo Haygood, Paige Forbes and Leah Green and others too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.