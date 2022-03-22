Elimination of the state of emergency led to robust tax collection, says minister

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday that the elimination of the state of emergency resulted in a significant uptick in VAT revenue, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Halkitis said he believes policy decisions made by the Davis administration, which was elected in September 2021, have “already begun to yield results”.

“While in opposition, Mr. Vice President, we contended that the curfews and lockdowns did little to prevent COVID-19 spread and only stifled our economic rebound, the level and the length of those lockdowns and curfews,” Halkitis said in the Senate during debate of the mid-year budget.

“… In November 2021, the government eliminated the then-existing emergence orders, which imposed limitations on the movement of persons and curfews, restricting the hours of business operations.

“Based on preliminary data from the treasury, shortly after eliminating emergency orders, government tax receipts in December 2021 immediately rebounded to $202.1 million.

“And that is even higher than the pre-pandemic level. If you look at December 2019 where the collection was $167.8 million.”

Halkitis noted that government revenue in December 2019 was also negatively impacted by Hurricane Dorian, which decimated parts of Abaco and Grand Bahama just three months before.

However, he said the latest figures still clearly show signs of an improving economy due to the elimination of harsher COVID restrictions.

“… What the early information shows, Mr. Vice President, is that as the economy was opened up and the restrictions were eased, we began to see more business activity and hence more collection to the government,” he said.

“Similarly, in January 2022, government revenue was at $232.1 million, which was in line with the $234 million posted in January 2020 before the onset of the pandemic.

“So it points that we are recovering to levels that existed before the pandemic.

“Again, this is a good sign.”

Shortly after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in The Bahamas in March 2020, a state of emergency was declared in the country and former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis imposed numerous stringent measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

In the months that followed, lockdowns, curfews, restrictions on travel, social gathering and business operations — combined with the shutdown of the global tourism industry— brought The Bahamas to a near standstill.

A general election was held during the state of emergency in September of last year, which saw the Minnis-led Free National Movement (FNM) voted out in an overwhelming fashion.

The state of emergency expired in November, bringing an end to measures like curfews and lockdowns. The emergency orders were replaced with health rules determined by the Ministry of Health.

Halkitis said yesterday that the Davis administration is “committed to reforming the country’s fiscal health”, calling it one of the government’s top priorities.