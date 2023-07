Less than a minute

Elisha Javon Hanna, 33 yrs., a resident of Garden Hills #3, died at PMH on July 6, 2023.

He is survived by his 1 son: Zyaire Hanna; 1 sister: Evaughn Hanna; brothers: Eric & Reberto Hanna; special friend: Zenaidia Johnson; aunts: Ephimetheus Hanna, Lavern, Tisha & Tamica Smith, Deloris, Betty & Deanne Hanna; uncles: Darial Smith, Sanford Stubbs, Stephen, Ervin, Freeman, Patrick, Gregory Hanna & Hilton Taylor; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.