Death Notice

Elizabeth Flossie Martin Age: 88, of Mastic Point, North Andros died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday 14th September, 2023.

She is survived by her Children: Stephanie Martin, Benjamin Martin, Vernell Martin-Bowe, Curtis Martin, Dorothy Martin, Rufus Martin, Eddiefoyld Martin, Shyuann Martin, Leon Martin, Veronique Martin, Odia Martin-Pennerman, Pauline Martin-Munroe, Loralee Martin-Major, Brunell Martin, Sister: Venis Martin, Ramina Bain, 30 Grand Children, 43 Great- Grand Children, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements are being handle by Rosewill Memorial Mortuary Located on Market

Street and Oxford Avenue. Funeral Announcement will be announced at a later date.