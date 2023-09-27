Obituaries

Elizabeth Flossie Martin

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email September 27, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

Death Notice

Elizabeth Flossie Martin Age: 88, of Mastic Point, North Andros died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday 14th September, 2023.

She is survived by her Children: Stephanie Martin, Benjamin Martin, Vernell Martin-Bowe, Curtis Martin, Dorothy Martin, Rufus Martin, Eddiefoyld Martin, Shyuann Martin, Leon Martin, Veronique Martin, Odia Martin-Pennerman, Pauline Martin-Munroe, Loralee Martin-Major, Brunell Martin, Sister: Venis Martin, Ramina Bain, 30 Grand Children, 43 Great- Grand Children, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements are being handle by Rosewill Memorial Mortuary Located on Market

Street and Oxford Avenue. Funeral Announcement will be announced at a later date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email September 27, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Kiko Pujaqwoy Hanna

September 27, 2023

Muriel Louise Pinder

September 27, 2023

Brittani Nadia White

September 27, 2023

Brittani Nadia White

September 26, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button