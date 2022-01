Elizabeth Wilson, 66 yrs., a resident of East court, Centreville, died at her residence on Friday, January 14, 2022.

She is survived by his 2 sons: Mark & Enlico Deveaux; 5 daughters: Shamaine Evans, Delerese Forbes, Meosha Deveaux, Latoya & Lakeit Wilson; 3 sisters: Rosemarie Deveaux, Sheryl Bowe & Marina Deveaux; numerous grandchildren, nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.