Funeral service ELKANAH GEORGE PINDER age 65 years of Yamacraw Hill Estates, Nassau and formerly of Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Upper Zion Baptist Church, Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama. Interment will follow at Pinder’s Point Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Pinder, assisted by Pastor Allison Pinder, Jude Edomwonyi and Rev. Ron Dames.

His precious memories will be cherished by his loving wife: Brenda T. Harris-Pinder; five children: Eldacia, Elkeir (Sheldera), Elyse and Deanza Pinder and Brenique Nixon; two adopted sons: Joseph Riley and Justin Smith; grandchildren: Elkeir Jr, Elcaiyah and Scinceir Pinder, Jameir McBride, Edwinique Sturrup, Jovayah Munnings and Breanna Bowe; mother-in-law: Cecelia Walker Harris; god child: Eden Thurston; siblings: Linda (Tyrone) Gibson, Melanie (Kirk) James and Lowell (Aurelia) Pinder; sisters and brothers-in-laws: George Harris, Dave (Kirklyn) Harris, Kim (Res. Inspector Reuben) Stuart Tracy Harris, Angenica Ellis and Phaedra Pinder; uncles and aunts: James (Lavern) Pinder, Elizabeth Grey-Mackey, Kirkland Wildgoose, Shirley Knowles, Cyril (Claire) Barr Jr., Kendal (Stephanie) Barr, Claudine Barr, Katherine Forbes, Iris Culmer, Jenny (Herbert) Huyler, Hilton (Janet) Bowleg, Inzelet Bowleg, Alice (Wellington) Ferguson, Annette Hernandez, Jeffrey Bowleg and Elvis Bowleg; grand aunts: Sheila Grant and Magnolia Bethel; nieces and nephews: Deanza Pinder, Tara (Calvin) Bing, DaMon (Takia) Pinder, Letitia Gibson, Trumaine Gibson, Edward Scott Pinder, Kristina (Courtney) Willis, Anna (Steve) Jean, Larzhee Pinder, Lomir, Joshua and Stevie Pinder, Shameka, Deandra and Devon Rolle, Georgette (Joshua) Collins, Sandy Harris, Nyoka (Otis) Rahming, Kendra, Ryan (Chamein) Harris, Chavonté Cambridge, Deangelo and Brandon Harris; grand nieces and nephews: Shamyia Rolle, Christian, Chandler and Cooper, ShaMyiah, DaMon Jr., and Zakhyra Pinder, Josiah and Delilah Pinder, Joshua Collins, Stevon, Arianna, Theron Harris. Cataleya and Keshelle Pinder; a host of other relatives and friends including: Kenneth (Georgie) Russell, Larry McDonough, Stuart and Jenelle Tempalski, Dwayne Grant and Family, Women United in Prayer, Bahamas Manning the Gates, 242 Travail, Maurice Moore and Family, Talmadge and Alice Pinder and Family, The Grant Family, Shuffel Hepburn, Maggie Colebrooke-Crissy (Dennis), Evelyn Hanna and Adsel and Alvira Pinder, Pastor Rosmery Pena, Apostle Gail Mckinney-Johnson, Apostle Benjamin Smith, Pastor Roslyn Astwood, Apostle Brenda and Dwight Pratt, Donnna Delancy and Family, Cherise and George Mckinney, Simmone Bowe, Christopher Mortimer, Brandville McCartney, Omar Smith and Family, Micheal and Shelia Tempalski, Simmone Bowe, Valderine Heastie, Crystal Rolle, Sally Thompson, Mylia Yallop, Patrina and Wayne Farquharson, Karen Passard, Calynn (Eddie) Thurston, Brian (Brenda) Jones, Reece Chipman, Samuel Strachan, Steven Greenslade, The Collins Family, The Riley Family, The Smith Family, Oniel Wallace, Peyton Bevans, Tanya Rev. CB (Phanny) Moss, Sharmie Austin. Joette (Antoine) Edwards, Crystal (Brent) Ferguson, Deborah Mackey, Joetha Jones, Helena Rolle, Laurene Maycock, Cassius Stuart and Family, Adrian Francis, Cynthia Brown, Virnita Gilbert, Helen Kwan, Donnalee Minnis, Hon. Leon Lundy, Father Jude Edomwonyi and Family, Rev. Hayward Cooper and Family, His Excellency C.A. and Shirley Smith, Hon. Michael Pintard and Family, Rev. Michael and Stellar Pinder and Family, Rev Allison Pinder and Family, Sabrina Heilld, David Thompson Velma Cooper and Family, Hubert and Dorothy Roach, George Pinder, Maurice and Lin Glinton, Rev. Leonard and Juanita Pinder and Family, The Mckinney Family, The Coakley Family, The Walker Family, The Kemp Johnson Rolle Family, Sandra Rolle, Nurse Agatha Michelle Mortimer, Nurse Juva McPhee, , Pastor Gina Smith, Pastor Rodena Sands, Dr. Anthony Hamilton, Pastor Lequient Bethel Dr. Cale Philippe, Legacy Church Family, Upper Sion Baptist Family, Management and Staff of Star general Insurance, Management and Staff of ScotiaWealth Management, Management and Staff of Pinder’s Plumbing, Management and Staff of RBNTV, Pinder’s Point Community, East Grand Bahama Constituency, The Bain Grants Town Association, The Bahamas Civil Society, The Youth Empowerment Program, Mt. Olive Baptist Church and other relatives and friends, too many to mention.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church Settler’s Way, Freeport on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.