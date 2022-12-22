Obituaries

Ella Eleanor Rahming

BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

 

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for Ella Eleanor Rahming, age 81 years, a resident of Winton Meadows passed peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Princess Margaret Hospital.

A retired teacher, Ella Rahming is survived by Her Husband: Prince Rahming; his Children: Monique, Prince Jr. (Isabel) and Tanya Rahming; Nieces and Nephews: Carmelina, Richard (Adrianne), Dr. Locksley (Marjorie), Alaric (Sheila), Blondell, Alan (Vanina) and Carla Munroe; Steve Schurton and Sheldon (Phyllis) and Gail Curling; Grand and Great Grand Nieces and Nephews; and a Host of Other relatives and Friends

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date

