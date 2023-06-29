BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service for the late Ellis Wilbert Ambrose affectionately called “Big Youth Papa” age 65 years, a resident of Sandilands Village, Nassau, N. P. The Bahamas

will be held on Saturday July 01, 2023 ,12:30 p.m. at The New Bethlehem Baptist Church, Independence Drive. Officiating will be Rev. Tyrone Laing assisted by Rev Cecil Higgs, Rev. Christine Johnson, Pastor Practon Patton and Pastor Clay Capron. Interment will follow in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

He is predeceased by his parents; Cornelius and Jennie Mae Ambrose; sister: Theresa Ambrose; nephew: Dario Satchell.

Left to treasure his memories are his children: Pastor Clervica Capron, Denise Sears, MacKinson St. Fort, and Angelo Louis; adopted children: Jamar Mackey, Boziah Wright, Amardo Wright, and Raine Lockhart; numerous grandchildren; brothers and their spouses: Joseph (Carolyn), Oral(Trudy), Bobby (Lanette), Donald( Wendy) and Brian(Pelral) Ambrose; sisters and their spouses: Christine(Francis)Kantanka, Deborah(Michael) Armbrister, Juliann(Silvin) Brown, Mona(Brian) Wilson and Bernadette Jennings; nephews: Leonardo Saunders, Tomiko (Sanjay) Black, O’Neal( Monique) Ambrose, Renaldo Black, Helson(Natalya) Ambrose, Donavan (Dominique) Ambrose, DeVito Ambrose, Donald Ambrose Jr., Bobby Ambrose jr., Michael Armbrister Jr., Jonathan Armbrister, Frempong Kantanka and Silvin Brown Jr., nieces: Normica Satchell, Lakeitha (Rashed)Thompson, Jenniemae (Ricardo)Wallace, Allene Ambrose, LaQuinta(Terrence)Tynes, Lathera Forbes, Kristal Ambrose, O’Shea(Charles)Brown, Katrinka (Raemon) Farquharson, Oria(Watson)Augustine, Alphania Ambrose, Tiffany Rolle, Paulina Kantanka, Dexternique Wilson, Silvinique Brown, Walicis Ambrose and Lournette Hanna; grand nieces and nephews: Kersten, Tamilo Jr., O,Neia, Dar’Neal, My’Cal, Justin, Tyecia, Tion, Keshad, Kion, Rarjanae, Rayj Myeisha, Dante’ Harmony, Sade’ Amayah, Tearria, Renique, Gernoah, Deandre, Charles Jr., Jonnell, Shaquille, Tilus, Taliana, Decoy, Shadra, Shanette, Davio, Davyon and Isabella; adopted sibling: David and Duran Williams, Kenny Darville, Eddie Fox, Perry Davin, Doc Edgecombe, Rudolph Rolle, Julian and Janet Orneas and Rodge Rolle; uncles: Freddie(Pam) Stubbs and Abraham(Precina) Stubbs, aunts: Francina Cleare and Ruth Stubbs; numerous cousins including: Lillian Cooper, Yvonne Stubbs, Minette Stubbs, Geno, Zendalland Perry Stubbs, Jeffrey Deveaux, Denice(Denny) Lewis, Shantell Moss, Athyma Smith, Shazette Watson, Shazarah Walcott, Iren Wilson, Ashton, Ashley, Lamar, Cedric, Cedrinique and Sochia Stubbs, Norma Brown, Barbara, Trevor, Demetrius, Ingrid, Valerie, Nytanya and Prescott Cleare, Deidre Cosby, Doyle Gaitor, Orval, Geovanni and Astra Stubbs, Eva Dean, Marjorie(Arturo) Rolle, Marvin Stubbs, Valerie Williams and Elsine Davin, Alfrecepha Williams, Judelynnthia Stubbs, Freddie Stubbs Jr., Anthony, Teran, Jennie Rudy and Dellie Stubbs, Craig Cooper, Sherry(Larry) Sears, Joanne Stubbs, Pamela and Tammy Cooper, Jeffrey (Nancy)Ambrose, Delestine Ambrose, Charles Ambrose Jr., Duke Stubbs, Bobby Stubbs, Bobby Stubbs Sybilette and Jori Smith , Edward Smith of Hollywood, Fl., Troy Ambrose Sr., and family, Deandra Taylor, Glen; other relatives and friends: The Sheile Community Family, Judith Taylor and family, New Deliverance Kingdom Ministries Family, the Ambrose Family, The Ianat Hanna ,The New Birth Bethlehem Baptist Church Family, Janice John and family, The Cat Island and The Dumfries Community Family and many others.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. At the church on Saturday, July 01, 2023, from 11:30 a. m. until service time.