Death Notice

Death Notice for Ellis Wilbert Ambrose affectionately called “Big Youth Papa” age 65 years, a resident of Sandilands Village, Nassau, N. P. The Bahamas passed peacefully at Advent Health Hospital, in Sebring, Florida, on Monday, June 05, 2023.

Predeceased by his parents: Cornelius and Jennie Mae Ambrose; sister: Theresa Mae Ambrose and nephew: Dano Satchell.

He is survived by his son: MacKinson St. Fort; daughter: Denise Sears; adopted child; brothers: Bobby, Oral, Donald, Joseph and Brian Ambrose; sisters: Deborah Armbrister, Julie Brown, Christine Kantanka and Mona Wilson; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.