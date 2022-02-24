DEATH NOTICE

Eloise Pauline Pennerman-Petty Age 58 years of Sapodilla Blvd, Pinewood died at her residence on Friday, February 18th, 2022.

She is survived by her husband: Ellie Petty; sons: Ellie Petty; son in law: Damond Longley; daughter: Shakera Longley, Aleacher and Aliyah; daughter in law: Katecha Petty; sisters: Angela Gaitor, Eleanor Edgecombe, Christine Young and Marilyn Cleare; brothers: Andrew, Anthony, Kevin Pennerman and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date