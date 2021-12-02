Funeral Announcement

Funeral Service for the late Elsie Elizabeth Lotmore nee Culmer age 80years of Hawkshill, Grand Bahama & formerly of Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera will be held on Friday, December 3rd 2021, at 10:00 a.m at Church of God of Prophecy East Street Tabernacle, Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road. Officiating will be Bishop Hulan A. Hanna Senior Pastor, Assisted by Bishop John W. Ferguson

Left to cherish her memories are her Five children: Sheila Douglas; Derek Lotmore, Prodesta Moore, Jennifer Knowles, and Lionel Lotmore Jr.; Adopted Children: Lisa Jones, Cory, Bassett, Veronice Clement and Veronica Sandra Saunders; Son-in-laws: Lionel Douglas and Leslie Moore; Grandchildren: Tiffany Foster, Sheena Wimberly, Tanisha Utermark, Tristan Douglas, Alyssa Lotmore, LaShanda Hernandez, Drameko Moore, Leslie (LJ) Moore Jr., Camyka Moore, Prescott Knowles, Jr.; Percius Knowles, Perez Knowles; Anthony, Abigail & Akeem Lotmore, Larrinique Russell; Greatgrand Children: Dedrick Jr. Damita, Davin & Demetrius Wimberly, Tayina & Elrey Hernandez, Kylo Moore; Olivia & Avielle Foster, Kenton Patsille, Janiya Metellus, Macin Russell, Avonte, Avery & Serenity Lotmore & Tessa Cherry- Woode, Peyton, Precious, Harmoni & Tallyiah Knowles; Nieces: Jessica (Pastor Anthony) Saunders of Hallandale, Fl., Bridgette (Jevon) Stuart, Sherry (Ricardo) Lunn of Freeport, Virginia Woodside; Emma (Marus) Bassett); Min. Christine (Norman Richards); Wendy (Devaughn) Miller; Christine Deandra Cunningham, Min. Michelle (Kingsley) McKenzie; Nephews: Barry (Clarice), Billy (Bianca), Donnie, Basil, & Jeffrey (Tamicka) Allen; Clayton (Sheena), Jacob (Barbara), Solomon (Merhandoh) of Ft. Lauderdale, Newton Culmer Sr., & Randy Cunningham Jr.; Sisters-in-law: Patsy Culmer, Patricia Culmer; Brother-in-law: Randy Cunningham Sr.; Sisters: Shirley Allen & Christine Cunningham; Brothers: Burke Culmer, Jr. & Rudolph Culmer (Predeceased); Aunty: Sarah McPhee; And a host of other relatives & friends including: Lionel & Maryann Lotmore Sr., Idel Newbold, Ephriam Lafleur, Jr., & Family, Alma & Bruce Hepburn, Jenny Kemp, Terry Robinson, Jenny Cooper & Family, the Hon. Maurice Moore Sr., (Former Ambassador), & Family, Solomon Russell & Family, Carolyn Swain & Family, Ruth Romer & Family, Daphne & Tageo McIntosh & Family, John Hall, Mrs. Joyce Evans & Family, Terry Robinson Lionel Douglas Sr. & Family, the Hawksbill Community Family, Grand Bahama West Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses and the Doctors & Staff of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.