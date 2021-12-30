Requiem Mass for the late Elsworth ‘Onnie’ Poitier, aged 84 years, of Dumfries, Cat Island, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, at St. Agnes Church, Lewis Street and Balliou Hill Road. Officiating will be The Venerable Keith N. Cartwright assisted by Rev’d Fr. Ruel J. Strachan. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required. Graveside attendance is limited to thirty (30) persons.

Elsworth is survived by his Daughter: Elaine Poitier-Jones; Grandchild: Jasmine Poitier-Jones; Son-In-Law: Vincent Jones; Stepchildren: Richard, Leon, and Annie Clarke; Sisters: Marionette Poitier-Bethel; Nieces: Carla Poitier, Sylvia Poitier, Vera Poitier-Chase, Cynthia Poitier-Gibson, Dr. Evalina Poitier-Bestman, Marina Stubbs, Betty Bell, Eliza Bellizre, Patsy Dames; Nephews: Mark Poitier, Keith Poitier, David Poitier, James Poitier, David Williams, Kerry Poitier, Brandon Poitier, Kenyan McDonald, Eris Moncur (Janet), Albert Stubbs, Samuel Newton, Thomas Ambrose (of Abaco), Anthony Dawkins; Sister-in-Laws: Evida Poitier, Fannie Poiter; Cousins: Patrice Poitier-Wright (Andre) & Family; Sheri-Poitier-Rolle (Steve) & Family; Andra Poitier-Coleby (Kendrick) & Family; Michael “Tinny” Armbrister & Family; Laura Dean-Miller & Family; Descendants of Ada King & Family; Descendants of Beatrice Stubbs & Family; Descendants of Winifred King & Family; Descendants of Freddie Poitier & Family; Janet Poitier; Other Relatives & Friends: Sir Sidney Poitier (Beverly Hills); Pamela Poitier; Beverly Poitier-Henderson; Sherry, Anika & Sydney Poitier; Doreatha Poitier; Thomas, Cyril Poitier, Rosalyn Poitier Hadley; David, Vincent & Mark Williams, Anita Williams Thomas, Viola Williams, Nora Williams; Jeffery & Cedric Coachman; Jasmine Tunsil; Stacia Chase, Dr. Tanya Chase, Dwayne Gibson, Brando Gibson, Garvin Gibson; Charles Williams Jr., Baronhawk Poitier Williams, Yeshiva, Saundreyah & Helena Williams, Jaxine Wolfe, Deborah Poitier, Jesse Poitier, Sylvia Poitier (Deerfield Beach, Fl.) Rev./Dr. Zenobia Poitier Anderson, Faye Munnings, Lowell Poitier, Rev. David Poitier, Stan Burnside, Stephanie Poitier, Vanesta Poitier, & Patrick Poitier, Bruno Poitier, Eugene Cooper and Michael Hepburn; Beryl Bonimy & Family; Zilpha Campbell & Family; Rose Campbell & Family; Beautiny King & Family; Rev. Edmund Stubbs & Family; Paul King & Family; Britton Bonimy & Family; Katie Thurston & Family; Families of the late Uncles Reginald Poitier, Campbell Poitier, Hartman Poitier, Harcourt Poitier, Britton Poitier & Gladstone Poitier; Families of the late Aunts Bloneva Poitier Monroe, Albertha Poitier Duncombe, Margaret Josephine Poitier McKinney, Bernice Poitier Blatche. & Caroline Poitier Burnside; The Entire Communities of Dumfries, Arthurs Town, and Wilson Bay; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, on Tuesday January 4th from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m.