Elvera Laverne Newbold-Riley,62

of Staniard Creek Andros, will be held at The Christian Tabernacle Church, 195 Robinson Road (Opposite Market Street) on Saturday September 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Apostle Christopher Russell (Senior Pastor) assisted by Pastor Anna Russell along with Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Memories of Elvera will linger in the hearts of her: Daughter: Elnicka Burrows

Granddaughter: Nickita Taylor, 3 Brothers: Floyd (Nora), Henry (Rose) and Charles (Clara) Newbold: 1 Sister: Miriam Breynen; Adopted Daughters: Melony Newbold and Sherise Taylor; Adopted Sons: Remano and Barontino Riley God-Children: Dornesha Hamilton, Elvis Mackey, Derek Jr., DeAndre and Ethan Husband: Barry Riley; Nieces: Avia (Alpha) Celestine, Melony, Indira, Rondrika, Renae, Sheena, Dannielle, Charlesetta and Charlisa Newbold, Anishka (Tieco) Gaitor, Victoria and Denise Breynen, Melissa (Derek) McMinns, W/Sgt. 853 Rakell Kemp; Nephews: Donavon (Deanne), Shive, Danny (Juliette), Nero Newbold, Dr. Kenworth (Shara) Newbold, Charles III (Alphanique) Newbold, Arsenio Newbold, Alfred Breynen, Stanley Minnis; Grandnieces: Alaina Newbold, Kenique Burrows, LaCarida Newbold, Deontae Newbold, Deontrell Newbold, Alecia Wilson, Danneka Newbold, Riesha Dean, Altrika, Alfanell Braynen, Shavontae McIntosh, Ariel Celestine, Donnica, Moesha, Treasure Gaitor, NiNishka Lafleur, Abigail Minnis, Keianna, Kennea, Khaliah, Deontae and Deontrell Newbold; Grandnephews: Ethan and Evan Russell, Malachi Newbold, Omari Johnson, Mardio Bastian, LaQuardo, Rome, LaCardio, Kameron, Keano, Ethan Chase, Kennard, LaCarion, Algerron Jones, Aljahrez, Ramons, Rokendo, Donavon Breynen, De’Kari McMinns, Deangelo, Rickeno, Recgeno and John Braynen, Rodrigo Wallace, Danny Jr., Julio, Donavon Jr and Danyon Newbold; A HOST OF DEAR FRIENDS AND RELATIVES INCLUDING: Ellena Farrington, Marcia, Anderson, Andrew, Sammy Sands, Apostle Christopher and Anna Russell, Cyprianna Major, Betsy Campbell, Lovely Campbell, Evelyn Pickering, Charles Major, Sherlene Rolle and Family, Leslie Riley, Ms. Sheba Davis, Dorinda Dean and Family, Steve, Hycinth Hanna and family, Autry Newbold, Clarence and Carlson Newton, Opal and Iona Williams, Edoney Russell Sr.,

Egland Newbold, Patrice Veronica, Steve, Willard, Mae Newbold, Edith, and Stacy Morgan of Miami, Florida, Yolanda Thomas of Miami, Florida, The Settlement of Staniard Creek, Andros, Staff of National Insurance Board Fresh Cay Andros, Suzanne and Samantha Porter, Woman of Christ

International, Pastor Paul Roberts and the Light House Chapel Family, Zorabelle Pinder, and Brian,

Danny, Trevor, Levey and Tina Cargill, Mark Knowles, Valarie Hanna, Sherrie Taylor, Delliemae

Newton, The Taylor Family, Richard Riley and Family, The Newbold Family, The Newton Family,

Arlene Newbold & Family, The Hinsey Family, Orthnel, Mathew, Oral, Otis and Michelle, The Agaro

Family, Olive Curtis and family. Mildred Anderson and Family. Katherine Edgecombe, Dr. R. Eric

Brown & Family.



If your name has been inadvertently omitted it was not intentional.

May her soul rest in peace.

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, Bahamas on Thursday, 1st September – Friday, 2nd September, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 3rd September, 2022 at THE CHRISTIAN TABERNACLE CHURCH from 1:00 p.m. until service time.