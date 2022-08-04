Death notice

For Elvera Newbold Riley, 62, a resident of Staniard Creek, Andros died at her residence in Staniard Creek on Tuesday 2nd August 2022

She is survived by her daughter Elnicka Burrows, Granddaughter Nickita Taylor, Her husband Barry Riley. Three brothers Charles Newbold II, Floyd Newbold, Henry Newbold, one sister Miriam Braynen, and the host of other relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date.

May her soul Rest In Peace.