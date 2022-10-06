Obituaries

Elvin Ellicott Quaid Sanjay McClain

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email October 6, 2022
0 158 Less than a minute

Elvin Ellicott Quaid Sanjay McClain aged 36 of Miami, Florida and formerly of Nassau, Bahamas, died in Pembroke Pines, Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughter: Khyla Satira McClain; Parents: Elvin Salathiel and Edith McClain; Sisters: Crystal Monique McClain-Turnquest and Tamica Indianna McClain-Rolle; Brother: Reonn Domonic Harcourt Salathiel McClain; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email October 6, 2022
0 158 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Gwendolyn Elsa Gibson

Gwendolyn Elsa Gibson

October 6, 2022
Photo of Abraham Lincoln Maycock

Abraham Lincoln Maycock

October 6, 2022
Photo of Joyce Moncur

Joyce Moncur

October 6, 2022
Photo of Thomas Hardy Miller

Thomas Hardy Miller

October 6, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker