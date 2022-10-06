Elvin Ellicott Quaid Sanjay McClain aged 36 of Miami, Florida and formerly of Nassau, Bahamas, died in Pembroke Pines, Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughter: Khyla Satira McClain; Parents: Elvin Salathiel and Edith McClain; Sisters: Crystal Monique McClain-Turnquest and Tamica Indianna McClain-Rolle; Brother: Reonn Domonic Harcourt Salathiel McClain; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.