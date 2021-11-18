Funeral service for Elvin Hiriam Carey, 57 yrs., a resident of Moore’s Lane, will be held at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Edmund e. Dorsett, assisted by Deacon William Delancy.

Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife of 30 years: Lolamae Higgins Carey; Three sons: Elvin Jr. (Charis), Elvardo (Theresa) and Eric Carey; Two step daughters: Delneisha Sears and Lashonda (Adrian) Tucker of Lake Butler Florida;

9 grandchildren: Torrian & Jadani Carey, Terrell, Tenaj and Zyon Carey, Delneiko Smith, Angela, Aaliyah and Adrian Tucker Jr. of Lake Butler, Florida; 1 sister: Sandra Carey; 1 brother: Terrance Carey; 4 brother-in-law: Clarence, Wilfred and Darren Sargent and Wayde Higgins; 5 sister- in-law: Sylvie and Gina Carey, Jennymae Higgins, Prudence and Paulean Sargent; 1Aunt: Caroline Carey; 3 uncles: Eugene, Kenneth Sr. and John Carey; Nieces and nephews: Brian, Jason & Joanna Carey, Latasha, Latania, Nykeisha, and India Carey, Quadelia Carey Taylor, Gary L, Gary Jerome and Garren Carey, Mario (New York), Jerome, Shane Mario Carey and LaToya Carey Ageeb, Terrance Carey Jr. and Akia Rox; Numerous grand nieces and nephews including: Keiaj Knowles and Keiory Saunders.

Cousins: Vaughn, Gerry, Deidre, Vanessa, Rev Charles Carey, Leo Jr., Derek, Michael, Ricardo, John Edgar, Susan, Cathy, Barbara, Latisha, Christopher Carey, Duey, Judith, Joy, Cheryl, Kerry, Gilda, Margaret & Neville Thompson, Michelle, Janice, Renee, James, Betty, Ella, Jackie, Yvonne, Patrona & Larry Thompson, Peggy, Norma Hall, Pastor Ivan Carey, Cyril, Michael, Faye, Paulette, Linda, Mary, Elvin Jr., Bernard & Scott Thompson, Dr. Diandra and Deante Carey, Sheila Santiago (USA) Jennifer Smith & Edwinique Culmer, John Dee, Norman, Peter, Charlene, Mario, Baldwin, Jackie, Helena, Lester Ian, Albert, Kevin, Brian, Genette, Megan, Claudine, Carolyn, Timbert.

Other relatives and friends including: Honorable Glenys Hanna Martin, Steve Simmons & family, Herman Joseph, Vincent Bowe, Edwin Culmer & family, Valentino Stubbs, Dave Nelson, Kevin Ferguson, Stafford Hall and staff of Restaurant Bahamas Ltd, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and female ward staff, Maxwell Taylor & Family, Dayton Turnquest, Marvin Johnson, Staff and clients of Dialysis Unit P.M.H, Cynthia Hanna, Druscilla Munnings, Druscilla Rodriquez, Nesbitt & Leroy Higgins & Family, Joeanna Curry & family, Deborah Newton, Ruth Stewart and the Englerston & Moore’s Lane family & East Street Gospel Church family.

· Other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.