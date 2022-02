Attorney-At-Law Elvis Delano Hanna age 73 years of Sherwood Drive, San Souci died at Doctor’s Hospital on Friday, February 18th, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Prescola C. Hanna; sons: Craig Hanna and Antonia R. Hanna Sr.; daughter: Elvisa Hanna-Dean; sisters: Sharon Bowe, Beverley Kerr; brothers: Pastor G. James Hanna, Berkley Hanna, Alton Hanna, Wayde Hanna, Gary Hanna, Troy Hanna, Sherlin Hanna, Andy Hanna, Adrian Hanna, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.