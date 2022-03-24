Funeral service for the Late EMILY GREY age 69 years of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy, Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock. Officiating will be Pastor Keith B. Palmer, assisted by Bishop Rudolph Arthur. Interment will follow in Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock.

Left to Cherish her memories are son: Wellington Donovan Thompson Jr.; granddaughter: Darganique Thompson and Shawna (Lulu) Francois; grandson: Wellington Thompson III and Alton Black Jr. sister: Violet Musgrove; brother: Peter Gray Sr.; sisters-in-law: Barbara Gray and Vivilent Hall-Campbell; brother-in-law: David Musgrove; aunts: Mila, Sandra, Dora, Marjorie and Consuela Grey, Mable Leandrea, Elva Ferguson, Alma Mitchell and Susan Palmer; uncles: James and Harold Grey and Tim Palmer; nieces: Lynn Greene (Dr. Bettin Greene), Janice Stubbs (Rev. Wilton Stubbs), Audra Albury (Ralph Albury), Natasha Clarke (Edison Clarke), Natalie, Ninette and Noreen Musgrove; nephews: Peter Gray Jr., Dave Glinton, Kevin Musgrove (Queena Musgrove), Kenneth Musgrove (Della Musgrove) and Lushan Musgrove (Shavonne Musgrove); grandnieces: Dr. Shermeika Hobley (James Hobley), Brittany Charlton (Vincent Charlton), Dominique and Brinique Stubbs, Audeidra and Briaa Albury, Allison Clarke, Bradnisha Forbes, Latoya, Audra, Keliesha, and Keviesha Musgrove, Theresa Wilchcombe and KenDella Baker; grandnephews: Bettin Jr., Benjamin and Seth Greene, Dwight and Justin Walkins, Brandon Forbes, Henry Roberts Jr., Marlon Matthews Jr., Lushan Jr., Lorenzo and Steffon Musgrove, Tyreke Wilchcombe and Denzel Bain; numerous great grandnieces and grandnephews; godchildren: Bernadette Stubbs, Carrington Missick and Charmaine Lindsey; special recognition: friend and care-taker: Edna Spencer and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.