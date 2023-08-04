Funeral service for the late Emily Victoria Gardiner age 84 years of # 20 St. Vincent Road, Elizabeth Estates and formerly of Cornwall, Abaco will be held on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at New Covenant Baptist Church, East West Highway.

Officiating will be The Reverend Trajean Jadorette, Senior Pastor assisted by Bishop Simeon B. Hall, Pastor Emeritus and other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Eastern Cemetery, Dowdeswell Street.

Emily was preceded in death by her son: Chad; daughter: Portia and husband: Frank Gardiner

She is survived by her daughters: Ella Louise Strachan, Margaret Marshall, Sally Jolly and Sandra Bain; sons: Henry, Frank, Harry, Walter, Jeffery, Jermaine and Terrance Gardiner; grandchildren: Edmund II, Tavares (Sumitra) Kareem, Kurt, Roman, Kenneth, Gaynell (Frank) Shandika (Clement) Candice, Gary, Latherio, Brittany, Devon, Caron (Sebastian) Addison(Ariel) Shawn, Hendricka, Marvin Jr. Ashton, Kenya, Frank Jr., David, Shannandor (Quetel) Demargio (Carnika), Orlando, Trae, Walter Jr., Jason, Shawn, Brian, Dominique Jr., Aysha, Sheldon, Paris, Emma, Jade, Jermaine Jr., Tramaine, Tahje, Joshua, Sarai, Kenny, Rashard, Gemma; great grandchildren: Latayja, Kareem, Edmund III, Shane, Miles, Zadie, Franklyn, Decoyo, Alyssa, Tamesha, Tamekco, Taina, Andre, Zion, Clement Jr., Kiara, Mario Jr., Gary III, Ke’aisa, Kemora, Latherio Jr., Tevin Jr., Crystal, Zaria, Catalina, Santiago, Malaki, Makayla, Maddison, Addison III, Hylee, Jayce, Ashton Jr., Nova, Shannandor Jr., Q’shann and Shania, Amari, Kaizen, Amari, Aniye and Alexander; great, great grandchildren: Lavar Jr., Madison and Tyrek; sisters: Olive Gardiner and Kathymae June Archer; sons-in-laws: Addison Jolly and Marvin Bain; daughters-in-laws: Rose, Gizelle, Joette, Hyson, Sharon, Zovia and Geselle Gardiner; brother-in-law: Pastor Howard Gardiner; aunts: Christine Delancy and Annamae Stubbs; nieces and nephews: Kim, Chad, Christen, Alexander, Francis, Clyde, Ron, Darren, Newton, Godfrey, Theophilus, Barbara, Marlene, Maria, Tracey, Princess, Gloria, Linda, Antoinette; other relatives and friends: Rosita Minns and Family, Velma Pratt and family, Samuel Pratt and Family, Shavonn, Bertram, Patrick and Marcus and Wilson, Angie, Deborah, Anita, Vincent, Pierre, Christine, Dasial, Samuel, Marvene, Dominique Moss and Family, Sheldon Saunders and Family Veronica, Christine, Florence, Anton, Tyrone, Jr., Bishop Sterling Moss and Family, Rosita Minns and Family, Louise Grant and Family, Charles Ferguson and Family, Cedric and family, Families of the late Oliver and Sydrian and Joseph, Pratt , Williams family, Moss Family, Ms. Cash and Family, Mrs. Wright and Family, Tinker Family, Wallace Family, McKenzie Family, Henry and Stephanie Shivers, and Family, Lewis Family, Rolle Family, Smith Family, Maxine Burrows and Family, Pratt Family, Rigby Family, Stubbs Family, Grant Family, Delancy Family, Turks and Caicos Family, Susanna Johnson and Family, Clara Cox and Family, Suslyn, Isabel, Princess Knowles and Family, Majors Family, Stephanie Weir and Family, Michael, Simone, Dedire, Helena, Sonia, Leonora, Tiffany, Ruth Charlton, Juel, Ash Ferguson and family, Rolle Family, Neighbours of St. Vincent Road, Elizabeth Estates, Kathleen Gardiner and Family,

Bishop Simeon and Linda Hall, Reverend Trajean Jadorette and New Covenant Church family, Sisters Sonia Marshall Debbie Strachan, Debbie Fowler, Anna Lloyd, Nicola Bennet (Caregiver), Valencia Huyler and Family, Audley Maycock and Family, Debbie Flowers, Snenia Rolle and Family, Debra Porter and Family, Christine Brown and Family, Flossie Bowe and Family, Carol Brown and Family, Sherry Davis and Family, Doctors and Nurses, Lawnwood Regional Medical Centre, Florida, Staff Office of Governor-General, Staff Airport Authority, Staff Department of Labour, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture and Staff of Wok n Roll and .Staff of Victoria Secrets.

We the family apologize if your name was not mentioned it was not intentional. We appreciated your prayers, visits, telephone calls and words of encouragement.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.