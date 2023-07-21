Obituaries

Emily Victoria Gardiner

DEATH NOTICE

Emily Victoria Gardiner age 84 years of # 20 St. Vincent Road, Elizabeth Estates and formerly of Cornwall, Abaco died at her residence on Thursday July 13th, 2023.

She is survived by her sons: Henry, Frank, Harry, Walter, Jeffery, Jermaine and Terrance, Gardiner; daughters: Ella Louise Strachan, Margaret Marshall, Sally Jolly and Sandra Bain; sister: Olive Gardiner; grandchildren: forty-two (42); great grandchildren: forty-one (41); great, great, grandchildren: three (3); aunts: two (2); sons-in- law: two (2); daughters-in-law: seven (7) and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

