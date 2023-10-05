Obituaries

Emmanuel Cartwell Curtis

DEATH NOTICE

Emmanuel Cartwell Curtis “Cardy”, 53 yrs., a resident of Faith Avenue North and formerly of Fresh Creek Andros, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, 24th September, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Dianna Curtis; Children: Alexander, Latoya, Cardea & Cardeisha; Adopted Daughter: Tiesha; Adopted Mothers: Theresa Minnis & Virginia Roberts; Adopted Father: Emmanuel (Bam) Duncombe; Sisters: Anna Neely, Fayann Curtis-Oxley, Elizabeth Brown, LaClaire Curtis, Rosetta Duncombe and Juliet Lightbourne; Brothers: Conrad Curtis, Wayne Saunders, Derrick Elliott, Hogans Edgecombe, Bryan James and Dexter Adderley, 10 Aunts, 6 Uncles, numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.

