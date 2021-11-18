Employers have 12 weeks to rehire furloughed workers or pay severance

In accordance with the Employment Act, companies will have 12 weeks to either make furloughed employees redundant or bring them back to work now that the state of emergency is over, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said last night.

“Our advice is that the 12-week clock started November 13,” Pinder said.

“Others are of the opinion that the 30-day extension that was in the emergency orders gives 30 days, plus 12 weeks.”

He said extensive consultations were undertaken on the matter.

A special order that suspended a provision of the Employment Act, related to automatic redundancy, after a lengthy period of layoffs, was in place to protect the economic viability of businesses during the state of emergency.

For several months during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been ongoing since March 2020, many workers were laid off but their status was not automatically considered redundant as it ordinarily would under law as a result of that special order.

As such, employers had no obligation to pay severance.

Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson was unable to provide an estimate for the number of people still furloughed in The Bahamas yesterday.

He said he spoke with Minister of Immigration and Labour Keith Bell who indicated that “a lot of the record keeping was not kept previously”.

“So, we’re now trying to determine who’s at work, who’s not, who’s furloughed,” Watson said.

“There is no record on that.”

He said the government has had discussions with companies on the matter.

Watson said the government has reminded those companies that they have to make a decision.

“They are aware of that, so we’re watching it,” he said.

Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) President Darrin Woods said yesterday approximately 50 percent of the union’s membership remains furloughed.

Last year, then-Director of Labour John Pinder had estimated that unemployment was around 40 percent.

Bell told The Nassau Guardian last month that unemployment was still as high as 30 percent despite the reopening of most of The Bahamas’ economy.