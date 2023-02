Ena Louise North (Née Kerr) aged 94 of East St. South and formerly of the Berry Islands, died at her residence on Tuesday, 31st January, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughters: Marcia (North) Bain, Shane (North) Archer, and Sandra (North) Smith; Sons: Frederick Jr., Dwayne, and Raynard North; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.