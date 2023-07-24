Encouraging a conservationist spirit

The Perry Institute for Marine Science (PIMS) 2023 Rising Tides field school is immersing six Bahamian high school students in a comprehensive curriculum centered on marine ecology, aiming to kindle a conservationist spirit in these future leaders.

Kingsway Academy School students Charissa Taylor and Andria Conliffe, C.W. Saunders School student Dahlas Turnquest, Akhepran Internartional Academy students Jenae Fritz and Sia Wright, and Queen’s College student Danae Francis are enrolled in the program “Our Blue Future: PIMS Rising Tides Program Empowers Bahamian Youth to Protect Their Marine Heritage”.

The initiative which comes at a crucial time as the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimates that 60 percent of the world’s coral reefs could be lost by 2030, potentially imperiling the livelihoods of millions globally.

Danielle Cartwright, PIMS education coordinator, said through Rising Tides, they aim to move environmental conservation from a niche interest to a national responsibility.

“Our marine ecosystems, our ‘blue economy’, are our lifeblood. We need the next generation to become its stewards,” said Cartwright, a New Providence native.

The 2023 PIMS Rising Tides field school commenced in May with a session on mangrove species identification and fieldwork, incorporating hands-on experiences like snorkeling at Bonefish Pond on New Providence.

As the program unfolds throughout the summer, the participants will delve into mangrove nurseries, seagrass communities, coral resource management, and reef ecosystems.

PIMS officials say the participants will gain skills in species identification, data collection, scuba diving, and have the opportunity to work with PIMS staff and interns on advanced marine conservation strategies and science communications.

Charissa, 17, said her participation has been informative.

“I thought I knew a lot about mangroves, but, obviously, I didn’t,” she said. “I liked the way everything was broken down into ways that made it more understandable to me. We got to go out and do fieldwork, and describe what we saw – and I realized how crucial and vital this is in the science world.”

Andria said she liked that they were learning new things that they weren’t taught at school.

Rising Tides’ mission is twofold: encouraging youth to take active roles in conservation efforts and preparing them for careers in this field. Even alumni can participate in research projects, deepening their understanding of marine environments and conservation strategies.

Now in its second year, and already showing amazing results, the Rising Tides program continues to gather momentum, sending out ripples of promise: a more informed, invested generation taking the helm of The Bahamas’ greatest asset – its surrounding marine environment.

“This is not just about the Rising Tides of the sea, but of the tide of change that these young individuals represent,” said Cartwright. “PIMS welcomes new donor and community support as we work to scale this program every year to reach more Bahamian high schoolers.”

In the face of looming environmental challenges, Rising Tides is not just preparing the next generation to navigate the storm, PIMS officials say they are equipping them to turn the tide.

Dr. Karlisa Callwood, a Virgin Islander, director of the Perry Institute’s Community Engagement program, and professor at University of Miami, is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge, multidisciplinary curricula in marine science and conservation.

“We have the opportunity to provide these students with the hands-on experience necessary to deeply understand the workings of Caribbean marine ecosystems and the role they can play as conservationists personally and in their families and communities,” said Callwood. “We’re not just fostering future marine biologists, but advocates, policymakers, and educators who can make a lasting difference.”

With its famed sapphire seas, The Bahamas is a world-renowned aquatic jewel, housing an estimated 35 percent of the Caribbean’s coral reefs. According to The Nature Conservancy, the marine environment supports the nation’s $2.6 billion tourism industry each year, with more than $200 million coming from fisheries alone. But beyond economic value, it is a vital life source and cultural treasure. With the support from the Disney Conservation Fund, a unique annual initiative seeks to foster a new generation of ocean stewards to protect this precious resource.