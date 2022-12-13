End of SERZ met with mixed views

Grand Bahamians shared mixed views last week after the Ministry of Finance announced that the tax break under the Special Economic Recovery Zones (SERZ) order will still be available but only on a case-by-case basis.

The order allowed residents to import tax-free directly to Abaco and Grand Bahama to assist with rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which struck in 2019.

“While we would like these things to continue indefinitely, realistically, at some point, it has to be tightened,” President of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce James Carey told Grand Bahama News.

“The SERZ order has not ended. It has just been more restricted.”

Carey said a majority of restoration projects have been completed in the most devastated areas of the island and added that those who continue to rebuild can still benefit from the tax break.

“With the revised SERZ system, individuals have the option to present themselves with the necessary documentation and get clearance. So, I can’t see the creation of any particular inordinate hardship for the Grand Bahama community,” he said.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement on November 30, said, “Residents of Grand Bahama and Abaco who are still in the process of recovering and rebuilding from Hurricane Dorian, can submit applications for exemptions to the Ministry for Grand Bahama in Freeport and the Office of the Prime Minister in Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

“The Ministry of Finance will review and where appropriate, approve applications, on a case-by-case basis, to ensure that it is directly related to loss associated with Hurricane Dorian, and that conditions of the concessions are being honored.”

One East Grand Bahama resident explained what she was told, “I have to show an old approval, then write a letter saying why I am buying it now and not earlier. Then, it has to go to MOF in Nassau for approval.”

Downtown Freeport Business Association (DFBA) Director Alex Thompson admitted that the process can be daunting.

“Just having to deal with government entities tends to be challenging,” Thompson said.

She said the government should reconsider its decision.

“If the government considers, there are maybe 40,000 people on Grand Bahama and just after the SERZ order, about six months or so later, we had the pandemic,” Thompson said.

“For one year, 2020, no one could do anything for the most part, unless you were an essential service.

“Then, 2021 rolled in and we started to slacken up a little bit, but people were still not working. So, if people were not working, they were not making money to buy materials to rebuild and refurnish their homes with the order.”

Thompson said many Grand Bahamians have only recently been getting back to work, and beginning to accumulate funds to furnish, renovate and complete rebuilding projects.

“There are many people still living in one room of their house and the rest of the house is still being restored, because they did not have money during the time the SERZ order was in place,” she added.

“So, I think the government needs to think about that in itself.”

Isabell Wright, a Pioneers Loop homeowner, said she is still making repairs to her home.

“I didn’t have insurance from my home, so making repairs has been difficult,” said Wright, adding that she had six feet of flood water in her home.

“I had to take out all of the sheetrock, throw out beds, furniture, basically everything. Replacing those things was hard and now we have to make application to the Ministry of Grand Bahama.

“I don’t know how long that is going to take, so I feel like it’s better for me to just struggle on my own.”

DFBA President Anton Brookes said he is disappointed that the government decided not to extend the order.

“I think this is a slap in the face of Grand Bahamians and Abaconians,” Brookes said.

“From the articles I’ve read, basically what the Ministry of Finance is saying to us is, listen, we are tired of taking care of you.

“I am asking the government to please extend the SERZ order, if not for another year, at least another six months.”

That appears unlikely, however.

In October, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said, “There’s been some discussion about SERZ extension, and we have made our position clear on that, in that when you have a blanket exemption, it leaves room for too much leakage, and we prefer to have a situation where those who are in need of relief, who have not yet had an opportunity to rebuild or repair in the aftermath of Dorian, they can still apply on a case-by-case basis.

“Those would be considered and most likely favorably. But to have just the blanket exemption, we found that does not achieve the purpose of reaching those who really need it.”