Enhance your smile with crowns or veneers

In today’s competitive environment, your smile can enhance your self-image and become the gateway to acceptance and promotion. If you have spaces between your teeth or your front teeth are worn down, chipped or slightly crooked you may benefit from crowns (caps) or veneers.

Cosmetic advances can enhance your smile and make a difference in the trajectory of life. The fact is a healthy smile adds to your quality of life.

Cosmetic dentistry can help you to achieve what you see in the “mirror” of your mind. In fact, you can get a complete smile make over during a comprehensive dental exam. In cosmetic dentistry, there has been tremendous advancements in materials and techniques to provide more natural and life-like solutions.

Crowns or veneers can make a difference. Crowns or caps are full coverage restorations that look like natural teeth and are quite attractive. A dental crown is a complete covering made for an existing tooth. It can improve the way a decayed or broken tooth looks and make it stronger and longer lasting. Crowns are usually made from porcelain, special plastics, ceramic or metal.

A veneer, on the other hand is a thin piece of porcelain or hard plastic or ceramic, used to re-create the natural look of teeth, while also providing strength like enamel. Veneers are custom made to the contour of your teeth and are bonded to the tooth’s original enamel during an office visit. It is similar to “fake finger nails” that are glued over the existing ones. Veneers are also a less aggressive option than crowns or “caps”. Veneers only cover the front or visible surface of the tooth, whereas crowns cover the entire tooth.

Both crowns and veneers can be used to close gaps or correct small irregularities in the teeth. Patients often choose these options as a cosmetic solution to enhance the brightness of their teeth and to straighten their smile, correcting issues like discoloration, fractures, or chips.

The biggest benefit of crowns and veneers is the improvement it brings to the appearance of your teeth, giving you a brighter smile. Specifically, crown and veneers often are utilized to treat the following:

• Broken, chipped teeth our worn teeth.

• Severe discoloration or uneven coloring that can’t be fixed with whitening.

• Gaps between your teeth or missing teeth or slightly crooked teeth.

• Smaller-than-average teeth.

• Teeth with very large existing fillings. These teeth are susceptible to early fracture.

If your teeth are stained, discolored, worn, chipped, broken, misaligned, misshapen, or have gaps between them, crowns or veneers can give you a better smile.

No one should go through life struggling with their confidence because of their teeth. There are many options in cosmetic dentistry. Crowns or veneers are viable options to get you feeling and looking your best.



• Dr. Kendal V. O. Major is the founder and CEO of Center for Specialized Dentistry, which is a comprehensive family dental practice operating in Nassau and Freeport. He is the first Bahamian specialist in gum diseases and dental implants since 1989. He also is a certified Fastbraces provider. His practice is located at 89 Collins Avenue, Nassau at (242)325-5165 or kmajor@csddentistry.com.