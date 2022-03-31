Obituaries
Enid Moncur
DEATH NOTICE
Enid Moncur age 90 years of St. Johns Avenue, Windsor Place died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, March 28th, 2022.
He is survived by his sons: Perry Cooper, Eric Cooper, Tyrone Hanna, Superintendent Raymond Hanna; sister: Caroline Davis; grandchildren: Tarah, Tyrol, Raysheca, Raven, Riya, Reann, Lavahardo, Reagan, Eliah, Ira, Tyrah, Tymecka, Tyrone Jr.; daughter in laws: Melanie and Jessica Hanna and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.