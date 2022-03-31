DEATH NOTICE

Enid Moncur age 90 years of St. Johns Avenue, Windsor Place died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, March 28th, 2022.

He is survived by his sons: Perry Cooper, Eric Cooper, Tyrone Hanna, Superintendent Raymond Hanna; sister: Caroline Davis; grandchildren: Tarah, Tyrol, Raysheca, Raven, Riya, Reann, Lavahardo, Reagan, Eliah, Ira, Tyrah, Tymecka, Tyrone Jr.; daughter in laws: Melanie and Jessica Hanna and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.