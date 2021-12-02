Funeral service for Enith Hall, 58 yrs., a resident of Rock Sound, Eleuthera, will be held at the Public Cemetery, Rock Sound, Eleuthera, on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Bradley Miller, assisted by Deacon Allison Dean & Pastor Bradley Ferguson.

Left to reflect on her legacy are: Cyril Hall, her husband; Daughters: Sheia Hall, Cyrilesha Munroe, Shandia Hall; Adopted daughter: Avyreal Russell; Sons: Glenwood Hall, Byron Hall, Lavardo Hall, Deangelo Hall, Shaquille Hall; Granddaughters: Alacia Bethel, Treleisha Styles Sheara Styles, Gwendolyn Hall, Octavia Hall, Krisyrea Hall, Omaria Hall, Regia Munroe; Grand-sons: Byron Jr., Lakiem Styles, Kristan Symonette, Amrion Hall, D’Andre Hall (deceased); Son in-law: Reginald Munroe, Latrell Styles, Randall Tynes; Daughters in-law: Shanell Hall, Gardica Hall, Mia Brown, Agnes Bethel; Mother: May Mackey (deceased); Father: Johnson Butler (deceased); Father: Roland Ferguson; Sisters: Carmetta Sands, Dorothy Butler, Carolyn Ferguson, Margueritta Ferguson, Llimae Davis, Geniveve Evans, Bernadette Forbes (deceased); Brothers: Eugene Gibson (deceased), Bradley Ferguson, Wilson Ferguson, Gregory Ferguson (deceased); Brother in-law: Marlon Sands, Robert Hall, Frank Hall, Charles Hall; Sister in-law: Cynthia Roberts, Betty Lou Knowles, Emerald Rahming, Sheila Gibson; Nieces and Nephews including: Tehronique Watson, Turissa Sands, Marleah Sands, Tavares Gilbert, Marlon Sands Jr.; Other relatives and friends including: Evylana Nesbit, Hazel Sands and family, Sabrina Komolafe and family, Sarah and Andrew Sturrup, Iva Hall, Ann Sands and family, Quinton Kemp, Joey and Charlotte Cartwright, Evan Gibson and family, Robert Cole and family, Mr. Reginald & Ruby Munroe, Terry Gilbert, Howard and Tiffany Ferguson, Winifred Hall, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Rock Sound, Eleuthera, from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday.